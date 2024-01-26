EXCLUSIVE: CMA CGM – French roulette in the air ahead of Bolloré closing
Faites vos jeux
Please. Please. Please.
Don’t take your anger out on the bearer of wild rumours on another wild Friday.
Please.
(In case you feel obliged to, reach out to me here.)
Talk
Today I quite reluctantly share the talk in our marketplace on the DB Schenker (DBS) sale – I know you are sick to death bumping into speculation, rather than facts, about this never-ending corporate epic.
But.
As the rumours build – and just as more concrete details are leaked – so does appetite for every little ...
'Nervousness' as container shortage starts to impact Indian exporters
Two Maersk box ships come under fire in latest Houthi missile attack
Speed up or add ships? Carriers mull Asia-N Europe makeover options
Gemini 'hub & spoke' plan may give rival carriers an edge at ports
Panama Canal headaches not so painful for box ships, but costs will rise
THE Alliance carriers move to calm customer nerves after Hapag defection
Middle East land bridge offers 'express' solution to extended shipping transits
Emissions soaring as cargo patterns shift due to Red Sea crisis
Atlas 747F forced to make emergency landing after engine fire
Charter market heats up – carriers could need up to 200 extra ships
Jail time looms as more defendants in Polar Air Cargo fraud case admit guilt
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article