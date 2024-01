By Charlotte Goldstone 04/01/2024

The shoe is on the other foot for The Loadstar publisher Alex Lennane as she becomes the interviewee in an in-depth line of questioning from EVA Podcast host Chris Notter.

In his podcast, Ms Lennane discusses her extensive experience in freight journalism and reveals what makes her tick when it comes to uncovering exclusive stories.

The episode touches on the competitive nature of journalism, the significance of positive news coverage, and the challenges faced by the industry.

Click here to listen, just don’t tell Michael King…