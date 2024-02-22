Evergreen spends $532m to boost its holdings in box terminals
Evergreen general manager Wu Kuang-hui said this week that container shipping would continue to feel ...
Taiwan’s Starlux Airlines, founded by former EVA Airways chairman Chang Kuo-wei, wants to expand its cargo network and, at the Singapore Airshow yesterday, ordered five A350 widebody freighters from Airbus.
Mr Chang, the youngest son of Evergreen and EVA Air founder Dr Chang Yung-fa, launched Starlux in 2016, after being ousted from the family business by his half-brothers.
Starlux CEO Glenn Chai said: “Since its inception, Starlux has watched the cargo market capitalise on the strategic advantages offered by Taiwan’s geographical location.”
Starlux will become the first Taiwanese airline to operate A350 freighters, when they are delivered in 2027 and become the first cargo aircraft to comply with the ICAO’s enhanced emissions standards.
Starlux operates an all-Airbus fleet of 13 A321-neos, four A330-neos and four A3509-900s, flying 23 routes from Taiwan to the US, Japan, Macau, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore and currently its only freight services are bellyhold. Ordering the freighters signifies the expansion of its freight business.
The A350F can carry up to 111 tonnes up to 8,700 km at significantly lower cost than other freighters. Still being developed by Airbus, the A350F is said to be more efficient in terms of fuel consumption, reducing CO2 emissions by up to 40%, meeting Starlux’s plan to achieve zero emissions by 2050. Starlux said the A350F would also enable quicker turnarounds.
According to Airbus, the air cargo market is expected to grow 3.2% annually over the next 20 years.
At the Singapore airshow, Starlux also ordered three A330-neo aircraft for its passenger services, for delivery in 2025, adding to its existing orderbook of four A330-neos and 14 A350s.
