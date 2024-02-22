Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Taiwan's Starlux Airlines goes large on cargo with order for three freighters

Starlux
By

Taiwan’s Starlux Airlines, founded by former EVA Airways chairman Chang Kuo-wei, wants to expand its cargo network and, at the Singapore Airshow yesterday, ordered five A350 widebody freighters from Airbus.

Mr Chang, the youngest son of Evergreen and EVA Air founder Dr Chang Yung-fa, launched Starlux in 2016, after being ousted from the family business by his half-brothers.

Starlux CEO Glenn Chai said: “Since its inception, Starlux has watched the cargo market capitalise on the strategic advantages offered by Taiwan’s geographical location.”

Starlux will become the first Taiwanese airline to operate A350 freighters, when they are delivered in 2027 and become the first cargo aircraft to comply with the ICAO’s enhanced emissions standards.

Starlux operates an all-Airbus fleet of 13 A321-neos, four A330-neos and four A3509-900s, flying 23 routes from Taiwan to the US, Japan, Macau, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore and currently its only freight services are bellyhold. Ordering the freighters signifies the expansion of its freight business.

The A350F can carry up to 111 tonnes up to 8,700 km at significantly lower cost than other freighters. Still being developed by Airbus, the A350F is said to be more efficient in terms of fuel consumption, reducing CO2 emissions by up to 40%, meeting Starlux’s plan to achieve zero emissions by 2050. Starlux said the A350F would also enable quicker turnarounds.

According to Airbus, the air cargo market is expected to grow 3.2% annually over the next 20 years.

At the Singapore airshow, Starlux also ordered three A330-neo aircraft for its passenger services, for delivery in 2025, adding to its existing orderbook of four A330-neos and 14 A350s.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Airbus EVA Airways Evergreen Marine Corporation Singapore Airshow 2024 StarLux Airlines Evergreen International Corporation Evergreen Marine

    Most Read

    DSV the 'logical buyer' for DB Schenker – it's 'a step too far' for Maersk

    Capacity shortage set to continue in automotive logistics, warns Ceva

    Crew abandons ship after Red Sea missile attack, despite US fight-back

    Ocean carriers determined to hang onto containers as supply tightens

    India forced to halt agri exports as freight rates hit 'unviable' heights

    Carriers sail in to take advantage of strong US west coast growth

    CMA CGM box ship braves Red Sea danger, with French naval escort

    'Truckers for Trump' threaten to boycott New York after fraud case verdict

    Victory for US truckers, who can now choose their own chassis provider

    Transpac carriers may have the advantage as contract season looms

    Carriers still desperate for tonnage to guarantee emergency schedules

    Carriers caught in Algeria-Morocco flare up

    MSC Air Cargo ends deal with GSSA ECS and strengthens in-house team

    China-South Korea ro-ro container traffic sinks to six-year low

    CHAMP Cargosystems launches Traxon Global eCommerce

    CMA CGM aiming to drive modal shift as larger feeder vessels arrive