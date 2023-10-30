Mr Joy: A funny thing happened in the Australian High Court
Preparing to reload
It started with a video of US embarrassment from the Pentagon, shared by Mr Blue, essentially contrasting the Russia-Ukraine conflict against how to deal with the Gaza situation. These two distinct events presented as being totally unrelated in the way, ethically, we ought to think about them.
Regardless of that, you probably know I am not into politics. But politics shape and drive supply chain considerations, especially at the moment.
And freight rates both in air and ocean have been broadly depressed ...
Gloomy outlook for container shipping – and not just for 2024
MSC and Maersk 'decouple' their fleets, ready to go their separate ways
Weak market pushes THE Alliance to suspend two more major loops
DSV 'won't be distracted' by huge logistics project in Saudi Arabia
...that Danish takeover of DB Schenker – 'Nooooo Waaaay'
Transpacific volumes bounce back as consumers carry on spending
Liner hopes for spot rate hikes dampened by 'a sea of red ink'
Market volatility sees forwarders shy away from long-term deals
Discipline + NEOM: Kuehne comfortably wins over DSV
DSV falls behind in airfreight as it tries to maintain profit
Kuehne + Nagel profits halve in Q3 – but 'we gained market share'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article