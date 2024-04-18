Swissport adds forwarder handling in Germany

With the launch of forwarder handling Swissport is expanding its service offering in the German cargo market. Effective 15 January 2024, Swissport has become JAS’s sole cargo handling agent for Frankfurt Airport (FRA). The two partners have worked on a coordinated implementation to facilitate a smooth transition. Swissport first expanded into Forwarder Handling in Austria where it has been offering the service in Vienna and Graz since 2010 and 2016, respectively. In view of consistently strong demand and an overwhelmingly positive market response, the new offering will now be integrated into Swissport’s standard service portfolio globally. “By offering forwarder handling we are contributing to our customers’ value creation and can also eliminate third-party involvement, which translates directly into time and cost savings for our customers,” says Andreas Behnke, Managing Director ad interim of Swissport Cargo Services Germany and Austria. “Combined with our digitalized processes and tools, the new offer allows for streamlined logistics processes and efficient freight handling.” Swissport is actively developing commercial relationships with cargo forwarders to generate new business. The new services complement the company’s existing forwarder and airline handling services and mark an important next step in the company’s cargo strategy. This enables Swissport to offer comprehensive services that leverage its extensive network of 115 warehouses to provide integrated and seamless solutions for all cargo needs. “We are pleased to solidify another partnership with Swissport through this new ground services agreement. Given their exceptional service record, particularly in JAS’s Pharma sector, we are confident in Swissport’s ability to deliver the same level of excellence at Frankfurt Airport,” said Matthias Frey, Vice President Global Airfreight Operations at JAS Worldwide. Swissport has invested heavily into optimizing its cargo service portfolio. The expansion into forwarder handling is in line with the company’s holistic approach of serving the entire logistics community beyond airlines. Aligned with its M&A agenda, Swissport recently launched the DUS Cargo Services joint venture in collaboration with Düsseldorf Airport, strengthening Swissport’s cargo presence in Germany and reinforcing industry leadership. Swissport continues to drive the digitalization of its air cargo business to handle air cargo ever more efficiently and intelligently. The Swissport mobile devices, fully interfaced weighing system, AI based support tools, cargo kiosks, door management systems, slot booking and Bluetooth ULD tracking are examples of innovations that are in operation, providing Swissport with the ability to process air freight competitively.