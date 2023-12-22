By Ian Putzger 22/12/2023

First there was the pandemic, and then came Suez, Panama, trade wars and bang-bang! Wars…

Never has the need for supply chain resilience seemed more pressing, and yet uncertain margin dynamics are threatening shippers’ ability to maintain even an adequate investment in it.

Where to from here?

S&P Global Market Intelligence’s ’2024 Supply Chain Outlook: Delivering resilience in adversity’ report, released last month, warns that corporate investment in inventory management features and other supply chain tools may be limited by a combination of lower profits ...

