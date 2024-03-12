Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Sundeep Sibal to head ONE's new regional HQ in Dubai

Sundeep Sibal_C - 03_lowres
By

Ocean Network Express (ONE) has opened a West Asia regional HQ in Dubai and appointed Sundeep Sibal as the regional director, effective 1 April.

The office will serve as ONE’s central hub for the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East and East Africa and house a team “dedicated to developing regional trade partnerships and exploring new business opportunities.”

Mr Sibal joined ONE as head of transpacific and transatlantic trades in 2018 and was subsequently named head of Global Commercial & Service Management.

Prior to ONE, he was responsible for MOL’s regional businesses in the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and South-east Asia.

“The Middle East, Indian subcontinent and East Africa regions have become increasingly key growth markets for ONE, ” said CEO Jeremy Nixon.

“Sundeep Sibal has been a key member of ONE’s senior management team since the inception of the company and has an intricate knowledge of West Asia,” he added.

Mr Sibal said: “In 2024, we are expecting the deployment of several new services, including the West India North America (WIN), Indian Ocean Mediterranean (IOM)  and an expanded intra-Asia loop network.

“With our passionate team at our new regional office, we will be closer to our valued customers, understand their unique requirements and respond with more customised services,” he added.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Dubai Indian Ocean Rim trade On the merry-go-round ONE AP Moller - Maersk DB Schenker Deutsche Post-DHL

    Most Read

    DHL pulls out of race for DB Schenker as it reports full-year 2023 numbers

    TPM24: Otto Schacht on the future for independent freight forwarders

    Three merchant ship crew killed in latest Houthi missile attacks

    Transpac carriers content to sit it out after 'ridiculous' new contract offers

    TPM24: Contracts: shippers and forwarders wary of usual 12-month deals

    Commercial risk to Maersk from its integrator strategy is 'too high'

    Red ink warning for Yang Ming as Red Sea spot rate gains ease

    'Not the value we are looking for’ – DHL quits Schenker auction

    Cosco and OOCL u-turn on pledge not to call at ports in Israel

    TPM24: US growth 'impossible' without Maersk as an integrator, says shipper

    E-commerce traffic surge raises airfreight capacity concerns

    Air cargo carriers see a brighter year on the radar after 2023 disappoints

    News Podcast | Mar 2024 | TPM24 ‘live’, USWC gateways and the latest on transpac contract negotiations

    FedEx vs UPS – M&A arm-wrestling, with or without Schenker

    Flying start to the year as airfreight benefits from shipping delays

    Lidl expands its Tailwind brand into overland logistics