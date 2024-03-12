Sundeep Sibal to head ONE's new regional HQ in Dubai

Nizar Trigui becomes GXO's first chief technology officer
Ocean Network Express (ONE) has opened a West Asia regional HQ in Dubai and appointed Sundeep Sibal as the regional director, effective 1 April.
The office will serve as ONE’s central hub for the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East and East Africa and house a team “dedicated to developing regional trade partnerships and exploring new business opportunities.”
Mr Sibal joined ONE as head of transpacific and transatlantic trades in 2018 and was subsequently named head of Global Commercial & Service Management.
Prior to ONE, he was responsible for MOL’s regional businesses in the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and South-east Asia.
“The Middle East, Indian subcontinent and East Africa regions have become increasingly key growth markets for ONE, ” said CEO Jeremy Nixon.
“Sundeep Sibal has been a key member of ONE’s senior management team since the inception of the company and has an intricate knowledge of West Asia,” he added.
Mr Sibal said: “In 2024, we are expecting the deployment of several new services, including the West India North America (WIN), Indian Ocean Mediterranean (IOM) and an expanded intra-Asia loop network.
“With our passionate team at our new regional office, we will be closer to our valued customers, understand their unique requirements and respond with more customised services,” he added.
