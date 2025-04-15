By Angelo Mathais India correspondent 15/04/2025

Turkey’s Turkon Line is positioning itself in India with long-term growth ambitions, as container industry stakeholders continue to be gripped by the Red Sea crisis that began at the end of 2023 with no clue when things would normalise.

Turkon and its Indian third-party agent, Abrao Group, last week held a trade event in Mumbai to officially launch the Turkey–Red Sea–India (TRI) loop, marking the carrier’s entry to a market it believes has the potential to expand and accelerate.

TRI has a ...

