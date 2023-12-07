Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Strike across Flemish waterways disrupts Antwerp port operations

dreamstime_xxl_146729426
By

Major strikes across Flemish waterways will lead to supply chain disruption, and has hit operations at Antwerp – the second biggest container port in Europe. 

Action by marine pilots and public service workers, which has spread across Flanders, Belgium, has resulted in lock closures and congestion, as unions VSOA and ACOD respond to reforms to the Flemish civil service statute.   

Port of Antwerp told The Loadstar the industrial action started on Monday, and it was “very hard to predict” how long it would last.  

Inchcape Shipping Services (ISS) said today there were 49 ships waiting for arrival or departure at Antwerp, and raised concern that knock-on effects to wider supply chains could be expected if the strikes continued. 

ISS said: “It is unclear how many pilots want to work at full capacity… but more than likely there are not enough of them to meet demand.” 

The coordinator of the Flemish team from ACV Public Services union, Ilse Remy, explained: “If a pilot is not brought onboard, then a ship cannot sail in or out of the port. This will certainly have a major impact on all seaports in Flanders.” 

This is the first port disruption seen in North Europe for a while, and comes at an unfortunate time for shipping in the run-up to the holiday season.  

Hapag-Lloyd warned that congestion could lead to delays and disruptions in shipping schedules, but told customers it was “monitoring the situation”, while Maersk advised customers yesterday it expected a minimum of 48 hours’ waiting time and further changes in vessel schedules.  

Negotiations between the unions and the minister for the Flemish Civil Service, Gwendolyn Rutten, were held on Tuesday but did not end with a solution. 

“We will continue our action until we have been able to reach a constructive agreement,” said Ms Remy. 

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Hapag Llloyd Maersk Port of Antwerp Port of Antwerp-Bruges Strike CMA CGM MSC Panama Canal Panama Canal Authority

    Most Read

    OOCL box ship in Red Sea hit by rocket fired from a drone

    Carriers roll out new ancillary charges – 'we're going to need every dollar'

    Failure of GRIs means a tough time for carriers in new-contract talks

    Job cuts rumoured to accelerate at Kuehne + Nagel

    DB Schenker – top board member exit rumoured

    Carriers likely to follow MSC and hike ancillary charges on Indian exports

    Interest in sea-air services on the rise, with new tech on the way to help

    Geopolitical shocks pose the greatest threat to supply chain health

    2024 sustainability trends for freight forwarders

    Bleak outlook for liner shipping – unless carriers take drastic action

    Yang Ming diverts Asia-USEC service from congested Panama Canal

    Niklas Wilmking to be DB Schenker new contract logistics chief

    China vs US – globalisation vs protectionism

    Car-carrier bonanza set to continue as China 'floods' the market

    Air charters for US automakers take off following strike at the 'big three'

    SME forwarders must adapt to airfreight market dynamics or lose business