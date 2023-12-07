The smart money is in 'scalable' green fuels, says UMAS study
However well-intentioned, early investment in shipping biofuels may be misguided, according to the latest study ...
Major strikes across Flemish waterways will lead to supply chain disruption, and has hit operations at Antwerp – the second biggest container port in Europe.
Action by marine pilots and public service workers, which has spread across Flanders, Belgium, has resulted in lock closures and congestion, as unions VSOA and ACOD respond to reforms to the Flemish civil service statute.
Port of Antwerp told The Loadstar the industrial action started on Monday, and it was “very hard to predict” how long it would last.
Inchcape Shipping Services (ISS) said today there were 49 ships waiting for arrival or departure at Antwerp, and raised concern that knock-on effects to wider supply chains could be expected if the strikes continued.
ISS said: “It is unclear how many pilots want to work at full capacity… but more than likely there are not enough of them to meet demand.”
The coordinator of the Flemish team from ACV Public Services union, Ilse Remy, explained: “If a pilot is not brought onboard, then a ship cannot sail in or out of the port. This will certainly have a major impact on all seaports in Flanders.”
This is the first port disruption seen in North Europe for a while, and comes at an unfortunate time for shipping in the run-up to the holiday season.
Hapag-Lloyd warned that congestion could lead to delays and disruptions in shipping schedules, but told customers it was “monitoring the situation”, while Maersk advised customers yesterday it expected a minimum of 48 hours’ waiting time and further changes in vessel schedules.
Negotiations between the unions and the minister for the Flemish Civil Service, Gwendolyn Rutten, were held on Tuesday but did not end with a solution.
“We will continue our action until we have been able to reach a constructive agreement,” said Ms Remy.
OOCL box ship in Red Sea hit by rocket fired from a drone
Carriers roll out new ancillary charges – 'we're going to need every dollar'
Failure of GRIs means a tough time for carriers in new-contract talks
DB Schenker – top board member exit rumoured
Carriers likely to follow MSC and hike ancillary charges on Indian exports
Interest in sea-air services on the rise, with new tech on the way to help
Geopolitical shocks pose the greatest threat to supply chain health
2024 sustainability trends for freight forwarders
Bleak outlook for liner shipping – unless carriers take drastic action
Yang Ming diverts Asia-USEC service from congested Panama Canal
Niklas Wilmking to be DB Schenker new contract logistics chief
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article