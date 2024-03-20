Sterling partners with SATS to expedite airside services for AOG shipments

By LoadstarEditorial 20/03/2024

PRESS RELEASE

Singapore, 20 March 2024 – Sterling, part of Kuehne+Nagel and a leader in global aviation logistics, has partnered with SATS Ltd. (SATS) to expedite first- and last-mile airside services for time-critical Aircraft-on-Ground (AOG) shipments.

While Singapore and London Heathrow airports have been identified for a trial phase, the companies plan to implement the services at other airports within Sterling’s network in the coming months. The collaboration between Sterling and SATS will focus on optimising handling processes to support the urgent needs of the aviation industry and expediting the delivery of aircraft components to resolve AOG situations quickly. To achieve this, the partnership combines Sterling’s critical logistics expertise with the enhanced visibility provided by SATS for express shipments booked with airlines. The services provided include specialised handling at the point of origin and destination to manage AOG shipments and via key time stamps for updates on the shipment’s status on the ground.

These streamlined services are the result of the strategic collaboration between SATS and Kuehne+Nagel, which was solidified through the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed last October to drive value chain improvements and sustainability efforts within the air logistics industry. The two parties have successfully conducted several other Proofs of Concept to optimise ground handling for e-commerce shipments and air charter hub and spoke operations, as well as this airside service to improve shipment visibility and cargo processing speeds for time-critical shipments.

“Sterling is committed to helping our customers minimise time on the ground in an AOG situation and maintaining the integrity of their commercial aircraft fleets,” says Rob Broderick, Executive Vice President for Sterling. “This joint service with SATS will expedite first- and last-mile support to shorten delivery windows and get aircraft back in service faster.”

Henry Low, Chief Operating Officer for SATS, added, “This is a great example of the innovative solutions that we can develop with our partners and can scale across our global network. We are working together with Sterling & Kuehne+Nagel to continue to create new services that will benefit our customers and enhance their operational efficiency.”