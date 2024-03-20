Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Sterling partners with SATS to expedite airside services for AOG shipments

(Photo: RENDY ARYANTO/VVS.sg)
(Photo: RENDY ARYANTO/VVS.sg)
By

PRESS RELEASE

Singapore, 20 March 2024 – Sterling, part of Kuehne+Nagel and a leader in global aviation logistics, has partnered with SATS Ltd. (SATS) to expedite first- and last-mile airside services for time-critical Aircraft-on-Ground (AOG) shipments.

While Singapore and London Heathrow airports have been identified for a trial phase, the companies plan to implement the services at other airports within Sterling’s network in the coming months. The collaboration between Sterling and SATS will focus on optimising handling processes to support the urgent needs of the aviation industry and expediting the delivery of aircraft components to resolve AOG situations quickly. To achieve this, the partnership combines Sterling’s critical logistics expertise with the enhanced visibility provided by SATS for express shipments booked with airlines. The services provided include specialised handling at the point of origin and destination to manage AOG shipments and via key time stamps for updates on the shipment’s status on the ground.

These streamlined services are the result of the strategic collaboration between SATS and Kuehne+Nagel, which was solidified through the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed last October to drive value chain improvements and sustainability efforts within the air logistics industry. The two parties have successfully conducted several other Proofs of Concept to optimise ground handling for e-commerce shipments and air charter hub and spoke operations, as well as this airside service to improve shipment visibility and cargo processing speeds for time-critical shipments.

“Sterling is committed to helping our customers minimise time on the ground in an AOG situation and maintaining the integrity of their commercial aircraft fleets,” says Rob Broderick, Executive Vice President for Sterling. “This joint service with SATS will expedite first- and last-mile support to shorten delivery windows and get aircraft back in service faster.”

Henry Low, Chief Operating Officer for SATS, added, “This is a great example of the innovative solutions that we can develop with our partners and can scale across our global network. We are working together with Sterling & Kuehne+Nagel to continue to create new services that will benefit our customers and enhance their operational efficiency.”

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    AOG Kuehne + Nagel SATS Sterling DSV Takeover Talk Viking Ironclad Age

    Most Read

    East coast port strike threat prompts shippers to consider heading west instead

    Transpacific freight rates – it’s all about 'who blinks first'

    VIDEO: Yang Ming vessel hits Turkish quay and takes out cranes

    Hapag-Lloyd in choppy water as volatile market sinks profits

    Exporters nervous as air cargo congestion builds in Delhi and Mumbai

    Stock sinks, losses mount and guidance weighs heavy for Zim

    Forwarders warn of likely further air freight rate rises ex-India

    Ocean Alliance launches Day 8 network – but it's light on detail

    Hapag chief executive defends Gemini transhipment tactic

    Shipping Corp of India edging closer to a VSA with USWC carrier

    Backlash from Finland transport strike brings supply chain chaos

    THE Alliance goes large on the transpacific to reassure shippers

    'Bold' DP World nears flagship forwarding deal – rumours swirl

    Singamas looks to container leasing as box sales decline

    A 'tsunami of e-commerce growth' on course for air cargo

    Only piecemeal additions to cargo capacity on China-US flights