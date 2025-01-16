Stefan Behrendt steps up to head Dachser Food Logistics division

AeroLogic appoints Marcus Niedermeyer as joint MD and FCO
AeroLogic, the joint-venture between DHL Express and Lufthansa Cargo, today announced that Marcus Niedermeyer will ...
German road freight operator and 3PL Dachser has promoted Stefan Behrendt (above, right) has head of its Food Logistics division, succeeding Road Logistics COO Alexander Tonn (left), who had also been running food logistics for the past year.
Mr Behrendt joined Dachser in 2015, initially as head of the Niederrhein logistics centre in Neuss, where he successfully expanded the food transport and storage business.
He then moved to Dachser’s head office in Kempten in October 2023 as deputy MD of Food Logistics.
He began his logistics career at DHL Freight before working for several years in international management positions and as a branch manager at food logistics company Nagel Group.
“Stefan Behrendt is a leader who thinks strategically and can draw on a wealth of experience from operational logistics practice,” said Mr Tonn. “He has the ideal qualifications to position Dachser’s immensely important food business with its crisis-proof growth dynamics for the long term, and to consistently drive forward our development in Germany and Europe.”
Dachser’s food logistics business has grown strongly through the acquisition of Müller Fresh Food Logistics in the Netherlands, Frigoscandia and Brummer Logistik, today contributing around €2bn to the company’s annual revenue.
