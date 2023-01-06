By Mr Joy 06/01/2023

Rewind. Late 2021. My Premium musings: “2022 – the year of government intervention“; my mid-2022 review: “The state we are in“. Fast forward now: certain validating patterns have clearly formed, so let’s mull over whether 2023 will buck the trend or not… easy guess?

Strange times indeed.

State power

Certainly, in 2022 we witnessed some significant government intervention through legislation which will have a perpetual impact, directly or indirectly, on the logistics industry – whether it be President Biden’s Ocean Shipping Reform Act ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN