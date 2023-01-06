Tracking trucking trends stateside – context is everything
In case you missed it
Rewind. Late 2021. My Premium musings: “2022 – the year of government intervention“; my mid-2022 review: “The state we are in“. Fast forward now: certain validating patterns have clearly formed, so let’s mull over whether 2023 will buck the trend or not… easy guess?
Strange times indeed.
State power
Certainly, in 2022 we witnessed some significant government intervention through legislation which will have a perpetual impact, directly or indirectly, on the logistics industry – whether it be President Biden’s Ocean Shipping Reform Act ...
Demand slump sees 2M ‘ghost ship’ sailings out of Asia
Maersk joins rivals in softening contract conditions for shippers
‘Doomsday clock’ ticking down as shipping lines lose control of the market
New year, new start at CH Robinson as it ditches CEO Biesterfeld
No exploitation says WiseTech, 'our costs have risen too'
US trucker shortage eases – but brakes are on in the market
FMC ruling could be crucial in other 'unfair D&D fee' complaints
CH Robinson, deep investor ties, Expeditors – just call it a day (on paper)
'Old faithful' reefer vessels will be forced out by new pollution rules
SA: Salesforce to cut workforce by around 10%
Optimistic Evergreen presses ahead with expansion plans
Airfreight rates in the doldrums as carriers look to set their BSA tariffs
Comment on this article