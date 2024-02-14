SriLankan Cargo partners with cargo.one to digitalise sales 

By LoadstarEditorial 14/02/2024

PRESS RELEASE

SriLankan Cargo partners with cargo.one as the industry leader for equipping carriers to distribute with fully digital sales

With cargo.one’s first South Asian carrier, freight forwarders globally will shortly gain instant digital access to SriLankan Cargo’s global capacity

Colombo | Berlin, February 14, 2024 – SriLankan Cargo and cargo.one today unveiled an exciting global partnership to bring the Sri Lankan national carrier’s cargo capacity to the leading platform for digital air cargo bookings. Comprising its very first digital sales channel for air cargo, cargo.one will soon deliver its user-friendly and efficient booking platform for all SriLankan Cargo’s global offers. The addition of SriLankan Cargo services further adds to cargo.one’s renowned depth and diversity of supply options. The deal reflects cargo.one’s ability to deliver airlines a first class digital sales channel with a broad and competitive presence in all relevant markets.

SriLankan Cargo will provide freight forwarders using cargo.one with valuable connectivity to a global network of 37 destinations in 21 countries across Europe, the Middle East, South Asia, Southeast Asia, the Far East and Australia. The airline leverages its direct flights to key hubs in Europe, as well as particularly strong capacity options to India and the Gulf region. With its road and partner networks, SriLankan Cargo further expands its reach to serve over 200 destinations worldwide.

cargo.one is the go-to choice for forwarders requiring rapid and comprehensive global market visibility, and the ability to book and confirm shipments at speed. SriLankan Cargo customers can rely upon cargo.one’s high standards for usability, visibility and control in the booking of their shipments.

Chaminda Perera, Head of Cargo at SriLankan Cargo, comments, “Our digital sales progression is now a key driver of our growth, and cargo.one is a logical expert to expedite our transition. We can have total confidence that every SriLankan Cargo customer will enjoy a top-class digital experience. It is excellent to see that our teams are already kick-starting smart initiatives to maximize our market opportunities.”

Moritz Claussen, Founder and Co-CEO of cargo.one, adds, “We are proud to play an important role in fueling the exciting growth of SriLankan Cargo, our first South Asian carrier. By entering the digital market strongly with a world class, customer centric sales channel, SriLankan Cargo is best placed to leverage its valuable strengths and deliver for many more forwarders globally.”

SriLankan Cargo joining cargo.one will deliver a valuable increase in visibility and marketing of its network and offers. cargo.one will apply its extensive experience of digitalizing the sales functions of over 50 airline partners globally, to power SriLankan Cargo’s digital strategy. cargo.one enables airlines including SriLankan Cargo to gain swift and affordable access to thousands of forwarding branches in its 116 markets.

From Summer 2024, freight forwarders using cargo.one can book SriLankan Cargo capacity, for both general cargo and perishables, across its entire network including important destinations such as London, Frankfurt, Paris, Chennai, Delhi, Singapore, Shanghai, Canton, Tokyo, Melbourne, and Sydney.