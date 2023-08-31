By Alessandro Pasetti 31/08/2023

Question time.

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing is daily invading our lives, but: how are some of the most prominent logistics players faring?

What risks do they face as ESG turns into an increasingly crucial qualitative and quantitive value-driver?

Will they cope?

After Mr Joy’s inconvenient truths and his related ’good oil’ follow-up from yesterday, it’s a good time in Europe to run the rule over one logistics integrator and one forwarder that attracted the attention of the sell-side yesterday, 30 August: DHL ...

