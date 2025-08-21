Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / South Korea races to develop Arctic shipping, revealing plan for 'industrial cluster'

Ship in Arctic
By

South Korea and China are both racing to develop trade corridors to Europe via the Arctic.

State-backed ship finance institution Korea Ocean Business Corp (KOBC) said on Tuesday it had launched an organisation to explore the Arctic as a short-cut from Busan ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Arctic Northern Sea Route (NSR) Cape of Good Hope Korea Ocean Business Corporation (KOBC)