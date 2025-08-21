South Korean investment fund buying logistics hubs in Georgia
Korea Ocean Business Corp (KOBC) is acquiring logistics centres in the US southern state of ...
South Korea and China are both racing to develop trade corridors to Europe via the Arctic.
State-backed ship finance institution Korea Ocean Business Corp (KOBC) said on Tuesday it had launched an organisation to explore the Arctic as a short-cut from Busan ...
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article