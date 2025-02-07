Hapag-Lloyd secures $3.4bn of 'green finance' towards latest newbuilds
Hapag-Lloyd has acquired $3.4bn in ‘green financing’ for its latest newbuilding programme from external sources, ...
Non-operating shipowners and liner operators continue to order newbuildings as charter rates continue heading north.
S&P Global’s database shows Greek shipping magnate George Economou’s TMS Dry has placed firm orders for six 11,400 teu LNG dual-fuelled ships from Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard in China.
Delivery is expected from late 2027 to late 2028, with options for four more vessels, costing $140m each.
In a driven return to the container segment in November, TMS Dry ordered four 7,900 teu ships at HJ Shipbuilding for $108.5m each, for long-term charter to Zim Line. TMS Dry exited the segment in 2020 after it sold its last box ship.
But TMS Dry is reportedly also talking to other Chinese shipyards about constructing boxships.
Last week, Herman shipowner Peter Dohle Schiffahrts ordered three 8,400 teu LNG dual-fuelled ships from Guangzhou Shipyard in China, with options for two more. Costing $123m each, they will be delivered in 2027 and 2028.
The firm ordered newbuildings for the first time last June – four 14,000 teu methanol-ready ships from China’s Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding. Upon delivery in 2026 and 2027, they will be chartered to Emirates Shipping Line, in which Peter Dohle has a stake. after a debt-for-equity swap in 2010.
Charter rates for post-panamax ships have soared, as almost all vessels of this size are fixed for 2025 and 2026.
Meanwhile, Hapag-Lloyd is said to have inked a letter of intent with South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean for six LNG dual-fuelled 16,800-teu vessels; the German operator is said to have decided against exercising options for six similar ships at China’s Yangzijiang Shipbuilding.
The Hanwha ships are slated for delivery from late 2027. They will cost just over $200m each, less than the $210m Yangzijiang charged.
And following its October order for 12 LNG dual-fuelled 16,800 teu ships at Yangzijiang, for delivery between 2027 and 2029, Hapag-Lloyd this week said it had secured $3.4bn of green funding for these and a dozen 9,200 teu ships ordered from China’s New Times Shipbuilding.
