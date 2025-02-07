Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Soaring charter rates means more orders for newbuild box ships

TSLA: FEEL THE PAIN IN CHINAWMT: GUESS WHATXPO: SURGINGAMZN: LOOKING FORWARDCHRW: PAYOUT UNCHANGEDWTC: NEW HIGH MAERSK: 'AFLOAT IN A SEA OF RISK' F: TARIFF TRAFFIC WARNINGHON: GAUGE THE UPSIDEXPO: STELLAR EARNINGS DELIVERYMAERSK: DEMAND DISRUPTION RISKMAERSK: FOCUS ON MARGIN IN LOGISTICS AND SERVICESMAERSK: GROWTH UNDERPERFORMANCE IN OCEAN MAERSK: WHY IS GEMINI SUCH A GOOD IDEA MAERSK: INTEGRATOR STRATEGY MAERSK: EIGHT YEARS AFTER THE LAUNCH OF THE INTEGRATOR STRATEGYMAERSK: FOCUS ON DEALS MAERSK: QUESTION TIME WITH FOCUS ON MSC AND DEALS

TSLA: FEEL THE PAIN IN CHINAWMT: GUESS WHATXPO: SURGINGAMZN: LOOKING FORWARDCHRW: PAYOUT UNCHANGEDWTC: NEW HIGH MAERSK: 'AFLOAT IN A SEA OF RISK' F: TARIFF TRAFFIC WARNINGHON: GAUGE THE UPSIDEXPO: STELLAR EARNINGS DELIVERYMAERSK: DEMAND DISRUPTION RISKMAERSK: FOCUS ON MARGIN IN LOGISTICS AND SERVICESMAERSK: GROWTH UNDERPERFORMANCE IN OCEAN MAERSK: WHY IS GEMINI SUCH A GOOD IDEA MAERSK: INTEGRATOR STRATEGY MAERSK: EIGHT YEARS AFTER THE LAUNCH OF THE INTEGRATOR STRATEGYMAERSK: FOCUS ON DEALS MAERSK: QUESTION TIME WITH FOCUS ON MSC AND DEALS

Changhong Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard –credit Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard
Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard –credit Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard
By

Non-operating shipowners and liner operators continue to order newbuildings as charter rates continue heading north.

S&P Global’s database shows Greek shipping magnate George Economou’s TMS Dry has placed firm orders for six 11,400 teu LNG dual-fuelled ships from Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard in China.

Delivery is expected from late 2027 to late 2028, with options for four more vessels, costing $140m each.

In a driven return to the container segment in November, TMS Dry ordered four 7,900 teu ships at HJ Shipbuilding for $108.5m each, for long-term charter to Zim Line. TMS Dry exited the segment in 2020 after it sold its last box ship.

But TMS Dry is reportedly also talking to other Chinese shipyards about constructing boxships.

Last week, Herman shipowner Peter Dohle Schiffahrts ordered three 8,400 teu LNG dual-fuelled ships from Guangzhou Shipyard in China, with options for two more. Costing $123m each, they will be delivered in 2027 and 2028.

The firm ordered newbuildings for the first time last June – four 14,000 teu methanol-ready ships from China’s Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding. Upon delivery in 2026 and 2027, they will be chartered to Emirates Shipping Line, in which Peter Dohle has a stake. after a debt-for-equity swap in 2010.

Charter rates for post-panamax ships have soared, as almost all vessels of this size are fixed for 2025 and 2026.

Meanwhile, Hapag-Lloyd is said to have inked a letter of intent with South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean for six LNG dual-fuelled 16,800-teu vessels; the German operator is said to have decided against exercising options for six similar ships at China’s Yangzijiang Shipbuilding.

The Hanwha ships are slated for delivery from late 2027. They will cost just over $200m each, less than the $210m Yangzijiang charged.

And following its October order for 12 LNG dual-fuelled 16,800 teu ships at Yangzijiang, for delivery between 2027 and 2029, Hapag-Lloyd this week said it had secured $3.4bn of green funding for these and a dozen 9,200 teu ships ordered from China’s New Times Shipbuilding.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Hapag-Lloyd HJ Shipbuilding & Construction Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Newbuilds Post-panamax

    Most read news

    Airfreight expected to take a hit from de minimis exemption suspension

    Disappointing results for DSV – and Schenker integration will impact revenue

    Panama gives in as US pressure on Panama Canal intensifies

    Chaos swirls in wake of Trump de minimis move

    Maersk paying $100,000 a day to charter scarce post-panamax box ships

    US delays tariffs on Mexico for one month as it starts negotiations

    Tariff truce for Canada and Mexico – China retaliates, but lightly

    De minimis cut won't hurt demand for Chinese ecommerce, but for air cargo?

    Trend for vertical integration may not be right for multimodal transport

    DSV hits back in 'bait and switch' case, claiming deal was not legally binding

    India pre-empts tariffs with import 'sweetener' for US cars and motorbikes

    'Smart' containers could help beat drug smugglers and thieves

    Changes on key transpacific trades as alliance services are reshuffled

    Gemini and logistics growth now the focus as APMM posts healthy profits

    DSV drags down Kuehne as Schenker 'update' saves the day

    European road freight rates caught between rising costs and weak demand