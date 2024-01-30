Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Smiths Detection to support vapour screening technology for Maritime Customs Border Control

dreamstime_xxl_300341829
© Andrii Yalanskyi
By

PRESS RELEASE

Smiths Detection part of a consortium to develop a new rapid and portable vapour detection technology.

London, 30 January 2024 – Smiths Detection, a global leader in threat detection and screening technology, today announces that it has been selected to take part in a EU Horizon programme to develop a maritime customs border control screening system (METEOR) to deliver portable screening technology for cross border containers.

The METEOR consortium will deliver a vapour based portable scanner for the non-intrusive inspection of large-volume shipments, such as shipping containers. The new technology will automatically provide fast high-quality detection and identification, with a low false alarm rate, without needing to open the container.

The consortium will initially focus on the detection of narcotics, with the view that the technology can also be applied to the detection of other known threats such as explosives.

As part of its role in the METEOR consortium, Smiths Detection will provide consultation to the application and scale of the technology as a leader in the field.

Glenn Tracey, Smiths Detection Science and Technology Director, said: “Smiths Detection is delighted to support the advancement in technology readiness for a promising vapour detection technology. The consortium will help accelerate existing narcotics and explosives detection capabilities to support customs authorities in tackling trafficking.”

Today’s news follows the recent announcement by Smiths Detection of its inclusion in the another EU Horizon consortium (BAG INTEL) developing new AI based algorithms for automatic detection of narcotics in passenger baggage.

Topics

container screening Maritime Customs Boarder Control Smiths Detection

Most Read

Two Maersk box ships come under fire in latest Houthi missile attack

Emissions soaring as cargo patterns shift due to Red Sea crisis

Gemini 'hub & spoke' plan may give rival carriers an edge at ports

What on earth is going on at Schiphol?

THE Alliance carriers move to calm customer nerves after Hapag defection

EXCLUSIVE: CMA CGM – French roulette in the air ahead of Bolloré closing

Middle East land bridge offers 'express' solution to extended shipping transits

The watershed DB Schenker sale – 'hearing this, heard that?'

Asia-Europe spot rates level out as CNY doldrums come into view

Charter market heats up – carriers could need up to 200 extra ships

Red Sea: buoyant demand for sea-air, but sea-to-air shift treads water

Angry importers hit by delivery delays and rising costs, but rates are softening

Could Los Angeles be the new sea-air hub for Asia-Europe shippers?

Sea Legend joins opportunists launching Red Sea services

Insurance refusal and higher premiums adds to pressure on carriers

Menzies Aviation acquires 50% stake in Jardine Aviation Services Group