Smiths Detection to support vapour screening technology for Maritime Customs Border Control

By LoadstarEditorial 30/01/2024

PRESS RELEASE

Smiths Detection part of a consortium to develop a new rapid and portable vapour detection technology.

London, 30 January 2024 – Smiths Detection, a global leader in threat detection and screening technology, today announces that it has been selected to take part in a EU Horizon programme to develop a maritime customs border control screening system (METEOR) to deliver portable screening technology for cross border containers.

The METEOR consortium will deliver a vapour based portable scanner for the non-intrusive inspection of large-volume shipments, such as shipping containers. The new technology will automatically provide fast high-quality detection and identification, with a low false alarm rate, without needing to open the container.

The consortium will initially focus on the detection of narcotics, with the view that the technology can also be applied to the detection of other known threats such as explosives.

As part of its role in the METEOR consortium, Smiths Detection will provide consultation to the application and scale of the technology as a leader in the field.

Glenn Tracey, Smiths Detection Science and Technology Director, said: “Smiths Detection is delighted to support the advancement in technology readiness for a promising vapour detection technology. The consortium will help accelerate existing narcotics and explosives detection capabilities to support customs authorities in tackling trafficking.”

Today’s news follows the recent announcement by Smiths Detection of its inclusion in the another EU Horizon consortium (BAG INTEL) developing new AI based algorithms for automatic detection of narcotics in passenger baggage.