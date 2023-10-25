By Charlotte Goldstone 25/10/2023

AI will be “vital” to meeting the “the changing needs of the air cargo industry”, but a “user-friendly focus is still lacking”, according to Awery CEO Vitaly Smilianets.

Speaking at the Caspian Air Cargo Summit this week in Baku, Mr Smilianets explained that AI-driven solutions would be key to helping air cargo stakeholders achieve better process control, increased efficiencies and the best user experience.

However, he added, the benefits of digitalisation and AI, the “industry’s greatest ally”, had not been fully realised, due to overly complex platforms and a lack of training.

Awery customer success officer Phaedra den Hertog told The Loadstar, on the sidelines of the ACHL event in Athens last month, that digitalisation “depends also on the expectations of the customer and their ability to cooperate during the process”.

She explained: “When they are online with a system, working remotely, they see the necessity of it. But yet, still they might think, ‘but Excel was easier’, because that’s the way they used to do it. It’s not something we can control on our side… if the team is not ready for it, or does not want to change.”

Ms den Hertog cited industry mindset as one of the key drivers in accelerating digitalisation, adding: “It’s all about change management, they need to be ready”.

DANX Carousel Group chief operations officer Ulrik Find has also emphasised the need for a “mindset shift” among industry leaders, calling for them to reassess how they attract talent, who they do business with and why, how they build their strategy and where they allocate their capital.

He said there were organisations that had the right tech during the pandemic, but lacked the “nimble, fleet of foot mentality” embodied by many start-ups that thrived.

DANX identified adaptability, resilience, and carbon footprint reduction as key areas for technology investment as supply chains enter the next chapter of digital transformation.

And Mr Smilianets said: “Tech providers should focus on developing tools that are nimble and adaptable to meet the needs of the dynamic air cargo industry.

“One solution is to leverage the smartphones we have by developing apps that help users complete tasks, such as cargo booking or track and trace, whether they are in the office, at the warehouse, or on the ramp.”

To achieve this, he said, Awery is developing several apps that support its ERP product, a web-based platform that automates aviation business processes, including managing sales, operations, finance and HR.

Mr Smilianets added: “The rise of AI signals an exciting time for the industry, and we are seeing more and more practical applications, including increasing efficiency by automating laborious manual processes and providing more secure payments with blockchain.”