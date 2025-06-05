By Alison Koo 05/06/2025

Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG), which owns majority of the container terminals in Shanghai port, is halving container depot fees for shipments to and from all US ports.

The 50% discount is to ease the financial burden for shippers amid soaring transpacific rates, and will be in place until 31 August, coinciding with the end of the 90-day suspension of US-China reciprocal tariffs.

SIPG invited shippers to apply for the discounts via its website, but noted ...

