Shippeo and BuyCo partner to provide full visibility and control over container shipping

By Nick Marsh 06/11/2023

PRESS RELEASE

Shippeo, a leader in digital supply chain visibility, and BuyCo, a premier container shipping platform, have announced a strategic partnership. This collaboration is set to offer shippers complete visibility and control over the entire container shipping process, encompassing both inland and ocean shipping, from initial planning and booking to real-time tracking.

Through this alliance, Shippeo and BuyCo aim to empower large-volume shippers to streamline operations, respond swiftly to any exceptions, and elevate the overall customer experience.

Leveraging BuyCo’s extensive network of ocean carriers, shippers can easily access vital shipping schedules from their chosen carriers. They can then select the most suitable option based on criteria like CO2 emissions, cost, estimated time of arrival (ETA), and allocations. The booking process is seamless, allowing shippers to save valuable hours daily.

Furthermore, BuyCo equips shippers with robust key performance indicators (KPIs) to enhance processes, optimize inventory management, and reduce costs. By closely monitoring CO2 emissions, shippers can reduce their carbon footprint, while tracking detention and demurrage fees enables them to minimize costs.

In parallel, Shippeo delivers unparalleled visibility and container tracking capabilities. With direct access to major ocean carriers, real-time AIS data and terminal insights, shippers gain reliable visibility data and highly accurate predictive ETAs over both land and ocean transportation. This enables them to closely monitor their containers and respond promptly to any exceptions.

Carl Lauron, CEO of BuyCo, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Our partnership with Shippeo represents a significant step forward in providing shippers with the tools they need to thrive in the complex world of container shipping.” Shippeo’s CEO Pierre Khoury added, “By integrating our solutions, shippers can seamlessly manage all container shipping operations through BuyCo, and gain end-to-end visibility in real time with Shippeo.”

Anand Medepalli, Chief Product Officer of Shippeo added “Shippers are looking for end-to-end solutions that address their booking to execution needs comprehensively. With BuyCo and Shippeo they get that. Furthermore, with inbuilt insights and process automation capabilities, the combined solution allows shippers to easily find answers to any type of disruptions and resolve them in real time.”

BuyCo and Shippeo’s partnership will help shippers take advantage of cutting-edge container visibility and management capabilities, to lead their peers in efficiency and service while also boosting supply chain resilience in the face of increasingly volatile and unpredictable market conditions.