MSC shopping spree for newbuilds continues, and Yang Ming joins in
MSC continues to consolidate its pole position in the carrier rankings, with orders for six ...
Canadian tonnage provider Seaspan on Friday announced an order for a dozen newbuild 9,000 teu ships from China State Shipbuilding (CSSC).
Two CSSC shipyards, Hudong-Zhonghua and Shanghai Waigaoqiao, will build eight and four vessels, respectively.
CSSC chairman Xu Peng announced the ...
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article