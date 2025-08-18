Receive FREE Newsletter
Seaspan orders 12 new box ships, all to be built in China

seaspan 4250teu-saigon_express-2-502x307
By

Canadian tonnage provider Seaspan on Friday announced an order for a dozen newbuild 9,000 teu ships from China State Shipbuilding (CSSC).

Two CSSC shipyards, Hudong-Zhonghua and Shanghai Waigaoqiao, will build eight and four vessels, respectively.

CSSC chairman Xu Peng announced the ...

    China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS)