Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Scheduling chaos puts carriers under pressure from shippers

dreamstime_s_21708782
© Alterfalter
By

Carriers are coming under some pressure from their major VIP shippers to announce temporary network changes, so that their supply chains can be adjusted to match.

Amid the scheduling chaos caused by diversions and delays, carriers continue to issue blank sailing announcements for Asian export loaders, even though the backhaul sailings of the voided ships will be weeks late.

And shippers are complaining that carriers are spending most of their time implementing surcharges and rate hikes, instead of announcing arrival updates.

“The information flow from some carriers is pretty poor at the best of times, but with the Suez Canal diversions it has sunk to new levels,” a director of a UK-based NVOCC told The Loadstar.

“We are getting very different arrival times from different carriers that have loaded on the same vessel, and nobody seems to have a clue what the plans are – one line is telling me one thing and another says something quite different,” he said.

He also complained about the poor information on carrier websites: “There are a few that are quite good in showing regular updates of ETAs at first port of discharge, but then there are several others so out of date that you wouldn’t even know that there was a problem in the Red Sea!”

And the Red Sea crisis has put a spanner in the works of the network enhancements of THE Alliance and Ocean Alliance vessel-sharing groups planned for April, while the soon to be defunct 2M Alliance members, MSC and Maersk, have not announced any interim changes to schedules and are already operating loops with vessels supplied by only one partner.

Meanwhile, almost two months since ro-ro vessel Galaxy Leader was seized by Iran-backed Houthi militants off the coast of Yemen, the risk for ships transiting the Red Sea has escalated.

Yesterday a bulk carrier was hit by a ballistic missile in the Gulf of Aden, a response by the Houthis to targeted attacks by the US and UK on military sites in Yemen.

The US military Central Command said the US-owned Gibraltar Eagle had reported “no injuries or significant damage” and was “continuing its journey”. Nevertheless, it can only be a matter of time before a ship is severely damaged by a missile that gets through the US-led Operation Prosperity Guardian defence cordon.

It follows that the majority of containerships serving Asia-North Europe, the Mediterranean and all-water transpacific strings to the US east coast will continue to divert around the Cape of Good Hope, requiring carriers to deploy significant additional tonnage.

Re-routing Asia-Europe loops adds around 10 days to North Europe headhaul voyages and 13 days to the Mediterranean, with roundtrip transits extended by some 20 and 26 days respectively.

It is estimated that carriers will need to inject some 70 extra vessels into their networks to maintain their proforma weekly services if, as looks increasingly likely, their loops are obliged to omit the Suez Canal for some time.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    2M Maersk MSC Red Sea Red Sea Crisis Yemen Chinese New Year HMM South Korea Suez Canal

    Most Read

    Container shortage starts to bite, adding to pressure on costs

    Shippers face 'eye-watering' rates and rollovers as carriers 'cherry-pick' cargo

    Shippers must pay a heavy price for capacity, as 'ships are filling up'

    Shipper switch to air freight will see rates take off next week

    Rocketing ocean rates predicted to decline post-Chinese New Year

    Red Sea premiums tempt opportunistic operators, despite major Houthi attack

    Maersk opts for rail freight to avoid Panama Canal delays

    Ocean premiums rocket as insurers back away from Red Sea risk

    West coast ports brace for new import surge – 'but they can cope this time'

    Tough times for logistics tech players forced to cut staff numbers

    Liner oversupply problem being masked by Suez Canal diversions

    North Europe ports face capacity crunch as carriers race for berths

    DB Schenker sale deadline – 'heard anything?'

    HMM launches 'extra loaders' to help Asian exporters as CNY looms

    Japan's semiconductor supply chain also a victim of Honshu earthquake

    Cosco hit by $2m compensation claim for 'unfair' D&D charges