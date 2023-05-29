SCD: Nike CFO takes on procurement oversight

By LoadstarEditorial 29/05/2023

SUPPLY CHAIN DIVE reports:

Nike CFO and EVP Matthew Friend is set to take over procurement oversight for the footwear and apparel giant as part of a broader executive shuffle.

Friend’s expanded responsibilities will also include oversight of demand and supply management for Nike, as well as global places and services.

Procurement and supply and demand management have previously been in the purview of COO Andy Campion, who is taking on a new leadership role as managing director of strategic business ventures for Nike.

Friend first joined ...

