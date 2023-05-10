SCD: Kraft Heinz leans on AI to boost its supply chain performance

By LoadstarEditorial 11/05/2023

SUPPLY CHAIN DIVE reports:

Dive Brief:

– Kraft Heinz has added $30 million to its sales by applying artificial intelligence to its supply chain visibility functions, the company said in an investor presentation last week.

– The food manufacturer has used AI to drive operational priorities as well as automate service risk identification and operator alerts. To that end, Kraft Heinz has reduced its operator alerts by 42% with the technology, the company said.

– Kraft Heinz’s service levels have steadily improved since September as the ...

