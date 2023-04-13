SCD: FedEx & Amazon still haven’t figured out sidewalk delivery robots. Will mass adoption ever come?

By LoadstarEditorial 13/04/2023

SUPPLY CHAIN DIVE reports:

For a moment, a prototype FedEx robot made the last-mile delivery process compelling enough to be featured on late night television.

“This is the future right here,” Jimmy Fallon said in 2019 as the company’s autonomous bot, later named Roxo, delivered The Tonight Show host a pizza.

But despite the hype, the path to widespread adoption for sidewalk-roaming robots to deliver goods throughout the U.S. has been anything but straightforward. FedEx canned Roxo less than four years after its ...

