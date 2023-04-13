SCD: FedEx & Amazon still haven’t figured out sidewalk delivery robots. Will mass adoption ever come?

CNBC: Amazon CEO Andy Jassy's 2023 shareholder letter
CNBC reports: KEY POINTS – Amazon CEO Andy Jassy published his annual shareholder letter on Thursday. – Jassy ...
SUPPLY CHAIN DIVE reports:
For a moment, a prototype FedEx robot made the last-mile delivery process compelling enough to be featured on late night television.
“This is the future right here,” Jimmy Fallon said in 2019 as the company’s autonomous bot, later named Roxo, delivered The Tonight Show host a pizza.
But despite the hype, the path to widespread adoption for sidewalk-roaming robots to deliver goods throughout the U.S. has been anything but straightforward. FedEx canned Roxo less than four years after its ...
China’s container depots fill up as exports feel the pinch
Supply chain issues hamper Airbus deliveries as Boeing recovers
OOCL's Q1 numbers show storm clouds gathering over box shipping
Work resumes at LA/LB ports, but contract settlement stays out of reach
Customs declaration? Chat GPT goes with the Phlo
New port can boost Senegal economy, but connections must improve
Carriers watch as Mexico’s airfreight volumes continue to grow
CSSC wins record order for 16 box ships for CMA CGM
More sustainable supply chains? 'Only if it doesn't cost us more'
OX: Shanghai blooming; Friendshoring gap; CMA CGM vs MSC; OOCL holds up
Improved Danube services link Asian and Europe ports with Ukraine
Comment on this article