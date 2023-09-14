Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Scan Global Logistics buys Belglobe in Switzerland to enter key Europe market

Establishing itself in Switzerland is the logical choice for global logistics provider Scan Global Logistics (SGL). Switzerland, well-known for its effective infrastructure and advantageous proximity to key European markets, is the home base for many industry-leading and multinational companies in various industries. By acquiring Belglobe GmbH, SGL adds close to three decades of market presence and a strong position within industries such as Pharma Healthcare and luxury consumables.

Copenhagen 14 September 2023: Scan Global Logistics finalises its third acquisition this year by adding Belglobe to its growing global portfolio of 48 countries. SGL will gain immediate proximity to multinational companies’ central procurement and supply chain management. Another advantage is Switzerland’s proximity to major European markets such as Germany, France, Italy, and Austria, enabling efficient distribution of goods throughout the continent.

A strategic logistics partner to multinationals

Belglobe provides SGL with the foundation and capabilities to grow the Swiss market and further develop key industries. Founded in 1994 by Stefan Zangger and located in Avenches, the company provides special logistics solutions within temperature-controlled pharma transport (BelCool) and offers customers high-security transport of luxury goods, such as watches and jewellery (BelSafe).

In addition, Belglobe holds a strong position in the Latin American market cultivated through many years of special airfreight services and close customer relations.

Lars Syberg CEO EMEA excl. Nordics at SGL explains the strategic rationale and commercial potential behind:

‘It was a natural step to enter the Swiss market due to its strategic importance and mix of domestic and multinational customers who have placed their centralised procurement in the country. Also, since Switzerland is not part of the EU, Belglobe’s knowledge and ability to navigate the complex regulatory environment will be instrumental in achieving our ambitious plans for Switzerland.’

Stefan Zangger, Owner of Belglobe, says: ‘Being part of a bigger company with global opportunities will benefit both our existing and potential customers. With SGL, we can continue to grow and look forward to becoming part of a global network and working together with 3500 new colleagues around the world.’

Since 2016, SGL has grown from being present in 17 countries to 48 countries today. The goal is local representation in 60 countries and presence in 24 out of 25 of the world’s largest economies to ensure its global customers receive the best available service and flexibility wherever they operate.

