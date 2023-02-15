Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Sainsbury’s and CHEP reduce empty kilometres and carbon emissions

dreamstime_xs_89614698
© Gorgios
By

PRESS RELEASE

A partnership between Sainsbury’s Distribution Centre in Daventry and supply chain solutions company CHEP has taken over a 1,000 trucks off the road and saved nearly 25,000 transport miles in the process.

As part of its transport solutions support, CHEP has been working with Sainsbury’s to find ways to increase the efficiency and sustainability of its supply chain to save transport miles and Co2. The team looked at the elimination of unnecessary pallet movements, reducing collections and delivery distances and the provision of an onsite pallet supply. Alongside this in store, CHEP provided Q+ wheeled display pallets to support promotions. The CHEP team also inspects one million plus pallets a year for Daventry to keep the circular economy moving.

Alejandro Tostado, Senior Director EU Sustainability at CHEP explains: “The results of the collaboration so far are promising. Together we’ve saved 35 tonnes of Co2, taken 1087 trucks off the road, and averted 24,991 kilometres of mileage between the Daventry Distribution Centre and CHEP Birmingham. This shows what can be achieved when we come together with a common aim in a sector where it’s imperative to reduce our environmental footprint.

“We’re excited about expanding our collaboration and exploring further opportunities with the Sainsbury’s team.”

Jon Bailey, Head of Primary Operations, Sainsbury’s said: “Sainsbury’s is committed to becoming Net Zero in our operations by 2035 and reducing the carbon footprint of our fleet. This has been an exciting logistics collaboration for our business using CHEP’s network and services and we are proud to collaborate on a project that is increasing the efficiency and sustainability of our supply chain.”

CHEP’s collaborative transport solutions are part of its Zero Waste World Programme (ZWW), an initiative bringing together leading retailers and manufacturers to create smarter and more sustainable supply chains. Besides eradicating empty transport miles, ZWW also focuses on eliminating physical waste and cutting out supply chain inefficiencies through digitalisation.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    CHEP Going green Sainsbury's AF-KLM Cargo Air France-KLM Martinair Cargo Emissions and omissions sustainable aviation fuel

    Most Read

    Two more trains derail, just two weeks after Ohio chemical spill

    Maersk lays out integrator plan: no new alliance, post 2M

    India gives thumbs-up to a vital sea-air route for Bangladeshi exports

    Further weakness drives service suspensions, as carriers report declines

    Euro/US exporters back in favour as carriers seek backhaul cargo

    Mærsk's 27% yield – the race to a new bottom

    MSC joins ship-scrapping spree, but overcapacity still a prospect

    The worst January for US intermodal for ten years, and no sign of relief

    Ceva reorg & deal talk galore – 'we are hung out to dry'

    Logistics in 2023: sourcing shifts and higher prices on the cards

    Victim asks why Polar owners Atlas and DHL failed to stop 'corruption'

    HMM creates digital system to track and move empty containers

    Maersk sues, but Ever Given Suez delays not down to us, says Evergreen

    DSV 'slices the baloney pretty thin' in Cuba case – but wins first round

    Shifts in procurement a threat and opportunity for forwarders

    Maersk also cancels charges as Turkish relief access remains tight