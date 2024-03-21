Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

SA: FedEx rallies after Express unit delivers strong quarter

FedEx Express Photo 64496636 Fedex © Richair Dreamstime.com
© Richair Dreamstime.com.
By

SEEKING ALPHA reports:

Fueled by cost savings in its Express business and improved FQ3 margins, FedEx (NYSE:FDX) shares rallied afterhours to their highest level since July 2021.

With the Street focused on the performance of the FedEx Express segment after a disappointing FQ2, investors breathed a sigh of relief when the Express segment reported an operating margin of 2.5%, 150 basis points better than what the Street expected, and 80 basis points better than the prior quarter.

For Q3, the company-wide adjusted operating margin improved to 6.2% from 5.3%, in the same quarter last year…

Stock up 12.6% in after-hours trade to $298.2.

The full story is here.

More from CNBC can be found here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    FedEx Antitrust Investigations DHL India Price-fixing UPS

    Most Read

    East coast port strike threat prompts shippers to consider heading west instead

    Exporters nervous as air cargo congestion builds in Delhi and Mumbai

    Transpacific freight rates – it’s all about 'who blinks first'

    VIDEO: Yang Ming vessel hits Turkish quay and takes out cranes

    Forwarders warn of likely further air freight rate rises ex-India

    Unmatched safety and quality: the impact of Etihad Cargo’s CEIV certifications on customer confidence

    THE Alliance goes large on the transpacific to reassure shippers

    Hapag chief executive defends Gemini transhipment tactic

    Backlash from Finland transport strike brings supply chain chaos

    Ocean Alliance launches Day 8 network – but it's light on detail

    Shipping Corp of India edging closer to a VSA with USWC carrier

    Cargo-carrying gliders could save 65% of aviation fuel costs, says US developer

    'Bold' DP World nears flagship forwarding deal – rumours swirl

    All eyes on Wan Hai as revenue sails in and THEA beckons

    Singamas looks to container leasing as box sales decline

    A350F or B777-8F: a fascinating choice as Atlas Air eyes new freighters