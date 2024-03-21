SA: FedEx rallies after Express unit delivers strong quarter

FedEx vs UPS – M&A arm-wrestling, with or without Schenker
SEEKING ALPHA reports:
Fueled by cost savings in its Express business and improved FQ3 margins, FedEx (NYSE:FDX) shares rallied afterhours to their highest level since July 2021.
With the Street focused on the performance of the FedEx Express segment after a disappointing FQ2, investors breathed a sigh of relief when the Express segment reported an operating margin of 2.5%, 150 basis points better than what the Street expected, and 80 basis points better than the prior quarter.
For Q3, the company-wide adjusted operating margin improved to 6.2% from 5.3%, in the same quarter last year…
Stock up 12.6% in after-hours trade to $298.2.
