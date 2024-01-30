Point2Point Global appoints David Williams as head of customer solutions

By Charlotte Goldstone 30/01/2024

Point2Point Global (P2PG) announced today the appointment of David Williams as its head of customer solutions.

Mr Williams joined P2PG from his position as head of ECL network design and optimisation at Maersk. He has also previously worked for FedEx, where he spent 10 years across various roles, including e-commerce strategist and product management principal.

At P2PG, he will spearhead data-driven initiatives and navigate the complexities of data analytics within the logistics landscape.

CEO and co-founder at P2PG Gary Harnum said: “We are thrilled to welcome David Williams. His appointment aligns seamlessly with our commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction.

“David’s leadership will undoubtedly enhance our ability to navigate the dynamic complexities of the global ecommerce landscape, delivering exceptional experiences to our clients.”

Mr Williams said: “At Point2Point Global, we view our role as more than mere transportation and logistics. It’s about adeptly navigating and mastering the dynamic complexities of the global ecommerce landscape to elevate both your experience and that of your customers.“