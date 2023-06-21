Subscribe to Premium
SA: FedEx falls after revenue miss, weak profit guidance; UPS slips as well

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) traded lower after reporting lower global volume in FQ4 and setting full-year profit guidance below expectations.

The Memphis-based shipping giant reported total revenue of $21.9B for the quarter vs. $22.66B consensus. Express segment revenue was $10.41B vs. $10.76B consensus. The Express segment saw operating results decline due to lower global volumes, partially offset by decreased expenses and higher U.S. domestic yields. The Ground segment saw results improve results primarily due to higher revenue per package and cost-reduction actions, which ...

    FedEx UPS Transport Intelligence

