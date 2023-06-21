SA: FedEx falls after revenue miss, weak profit guidance; UPS slips as well

FedEx numbers and its tepid market outlook disappoint Wall Street
The latest earnings numbers from FedEx were greeted on Wall Street with a drop in ...
SEEKING ALPHA reports:
FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) traded lower after reporting lower global volume in FQ4 and setting full-year profit guidance below expectations.
The Memphis-based shipping giant reported total revenue of $21.9B for the quarter vs. $22.66B consensus. Express segment revenue was $10.41B vs. $10.76B consensus. The Express segment saw operating results decline due to lower global volumes, partially offset by decreased expenses and higher U.S. domestic yields. The Ground segment saw results improve results primarily due to higher revenue per package and cost-reduction actions, which ...
MSC is bleeding the charter market dry – and keeping rates high
Rates woes continue for carriers amid claims of transatlantic price-dumping
Shippers 'relieved' as PMA and ILWU reach tentative agreement
Confident Maersk Air Cargo spreads its wings as it soars over rivals
Calm at US west coast ports at last – but it stays stormy up north
DHL drops DP as Schenker preps to drop DB
Foxconn unveils plan to build electric vehicles – but not in China
Don't be too eager for return to west coast ports, shippers warned
Box rates to Gulf and S America rise as Asia-Europe/US prices falter
Eastern Airlines in major strategy switch – without key cargo execs
US carriers must get first pick on emergency cabotage flights, says Atlas
Comment on this article