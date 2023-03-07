Subscribe to Premium
SA: Amazon now ‘solidly a top pick’ at Goldman Sachs

amazon
© Ken Wolter
By

SEEKING ALPHA reports:

Goldman Sachs is increasingly bullish on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) despite some weak performance since the company’s early February earnings results.

In a sweeping note covering the internet space, the bank’s analysts suggested that concerns of an AWS slowdown are overwrought while e-commerce margins look as though they will improve into 2023. As such, the team said that Amazon is “now solidly our top pick for the remainder of 2023 from current trading levels.”

