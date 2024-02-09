S: US trade with Mexico surges to no. 1 position

Alternative routes sought as US-Mexico rail traffic hits the buffers
Disruptions at US-Mexico rail crossings have been a growing headache for cargo owners and their ...
STATISTA reports:
Mexico was the biggest trade partner of the U.S. in 2023 and the biggest source of the country’s imports ahead of China. Trade with Mexico – both imports and exports – totaled close to $800 billion last year as efforts to source closer to home and reduce dependence on China are ongoing in the U.S. and other Western countries. The U.S. has also intensified trade with its neighbor to the North. Canada is currently the country’s top 2 trade partner and top 3 source of imports, only slightly behind China for the latter metric. Trade with two more close allies, Japan and Germany, also grew over the last couple of years.
China has traditionally bought fewer goods from the U.S. than Mexico and Canada so when its imports to the U.S. dropped last year, so did its overall trade balance with its North American partner.
China was the biggest trade partner of the U.S. between 2015 and 2018. Canada and Mexico then became top partners at the height of the U.S.-China trade war in 2019. 2020 and the outbreak of the coronavirus caused a trade slump in the U.S. and saw China reemerge as the country’s biggest partner since the pandemic affected it only from a later date. When the pandemic subsided in 2022 and 2023 and critique of China soared, first Canada and then Mexico got ahead, according to the U.S. Census Bureau…
The full post is here.
DSV is a contender for DB Schenker, but carrying some baggage...
Flexport, Tim Collins and a lost half-million-dollars
'Significant redundancies' as another UK truck firm enters insolvency
Spot rates ease as Red Sea diversions become routine
Shippers adjust to Cape diversions, now they want freight rates to settle
EXCLUSIVE: DSV reorganisation revealed – 'the future is M&A'
China-Europe rail bookings surge for LTL service
There's more to the future of airfreight rates than Red Sea disruption
Revised carrier schedules bedding-in, say shippers, but they see trouble ahead
Maersk weathers stormy Q4 for box services, but fears looming overcapacity
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article