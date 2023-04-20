RTR: Union Pacific considering hiring slowdown as economic outlook darkens – CEO

RTR: Stocks take comfort from modest US inflation rise, dollar falls
REUTERS reports: World stocks and government bonds rallied on Wednesday after data showing headline U.S. inflation ...
REUTERS reports:
Union Pacific Corp’s (UNP.N) chief executive officer said on Thursday the railroad operator was considering slowing down the pace of hiring in the second half of the year amid a cloudy economic outlook, becoming the latest U.S. company to evaluate its staffing plans.
CEO Lance Fritz told Reuters in an interview the outlook was turning a “little cloudier” for consumer-facing companies, which is making railroad ...
CMA CGM confirms takeover talks with Bolloré Logistics
FBI rounds-up former Polar execs charged with $52m fraud
Carrier capacity management success signals more rate hikes
Major carriers still on the hunt for tonnage to boost market share
Problems mount for Volga-Dnepr after order to pay $400m damages
FedEx pilots to vote on strike after contract negotiations fail
Market too pessimistic, says Evergreen boss, demand will bounce back
Carriers hit by wave of rising costs rethink N Europe box port networks
US restructure rumours as another top exec quits Qatar Airways Cargo
Old Dominion's Dave Bates takes on COO role at XPO
CMA CGM + Bolloré Logistics now reality (almost)
Tech-led visibility puts e-commerce on track to be the future of logistics
Comment on this article