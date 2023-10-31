By Alessandro Pasetti 31/10/2023

The day after DSV’s recent Black Tuesday on 24 October, I briefly argued that, counterintuitively, it would have made sense to look more favourably, let alone speculatively, at the stock of the battered forwarder instead of mulling over value with stronger performer Kuehne + Nagel in Q3 23.

So far so good on the downslope (click to expand the table above) but, just as the sharks are smelling the opportunity, based on the feedback I have gathered, it’s one DSV bull turned ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN