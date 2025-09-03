By Alessandro Pasetti 03/09/2025

All eyes on management changes at European majors in our sector, right?

Today’s announcement by Switzerland’s Kuehne + Nagel….

… that revealed new management appointments soon after the disclosure of leadership changes at DHL Group, leaves us all in a tight spot, however.

Particularly, that is, when it boils down to value matters.

(Click to expand the table above and all others.)

Focus…

… and it couldn’t be otherwise in our circles, is on the sudden fall of mighty DSV on the stock market.

In case you ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN