EXCLUSIVE: UPS SCS loses its head
Another day, another…
Freight transportation, North America, as well the macroeconomic outlook from Q4 22 into Q1 23 and beyond – how are things?
First off, in 78 pages of detailed analysis*, Morgan Stanley yesterday outlined its views on the major players operating in our industry.
Nothing on Europe, but good enough to give it a go.
(*Headed “2023 Outlook: Preparing for Cycle Inflection; Upgrading Industry View to In-Line“. Certain key views from this research have been cited by the US media already, click here ...
Demand slump sees 2M ‘ghost ship’ sailings out of Asia
‘Doomsday clock’ ticking down as shipping lines lose control of the market
New year, new start at CH Robinson as it ditches CEO Biesterfeld
CH Robinson, deep investor ties, Expeditors – just call it a day (on paper)
Jason Berry quits Air Canada Cargo – just as it gets interesting
Shipping lines put growth ambitions on hold and look to defer newbuilds
'Old faithful' reefer vessels will be forced out by new pollution rules
SA: Salesforce to cut workforce by around 10%
Carrier hopes for a demand surge rest on summer peak season
Airfreight rates in the doldrums as carriers look to set their BSA tariffs
Super-bonuses again from Taiwan liners – but they may be the last for a while
