Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Reaction: MSC 'out to kill' Mærsk

Blood
ID 29101297 © Oksanabratanova | Dreamstime.com
By

Our marketplace is buzzing today, with virtually all Premium members keen to have their say on what could come next in the MSC-Mærsk battle – where, needless to add perhaps, the Italo-Swiss carrier is a lot more aggressive than its Danish rival, on all fronts.

Helmet on – as reporting duties become top priority instead of chasing basis points elsewhere in transport and logistics – here’s a swift update from various sources who eagerly commented on the MSC announcement(s) released today.

According ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    AP Moller - Maersk MSC Maritime Transport Medlog On the road again Takeover Talk

    Most read news

    Services set to shut down as 'super typhoon' heads for South China

    DSV offering €1bn investment and jobs guarantee to land Schenker, claim

    CVC would 'safeguard DB Schenker jobs and its independence'

    MSC subsidiary Medlog buys UK's biggest haulier, Maritime Transport

    ILA chief vows to form global 'mega-union' to fight port automation

    Loadstar Podcast | September 2024 | EU incendiary threats, US security tightens, air cargo surge and DB Schenker bidding wars

    Asia-Europe spot rate decline quickens – 'the market has turned'

    JAS Worldwide recovers from cyber-attack, but saw 'many stolen credentials'

    ILA doubles down on strike threat as shippers brace for port chaos

    Warning of peak season airfreight capacity challenges out of Asia

    Simple safety precautions that get overlooked

    Maersk and Hapag dip into charter market to boost Gemini fleet

    New strings attached - shipping shapes up for 2025 with Premier Alliance launch

    Canada imposes new air cargo security rules in response to threats

    UK hauliers welcome MSC purchase of rival and eye new box line deals

    Maersk's new 'fossil fuel fee' more costly for shippers than surcharges