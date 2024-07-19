Ports hit by Microsoft outage as supply chain operators fear a rerun of NotPetya

Airlines say cargo operations 'severely affected' by outage
UPDATING THROUGH THE DAY Delays and backlogs are expected across the air cargo industry, following the ...
FDX: GLOBAL IT OUTAGE IMPACT FELTUPS: GLOBAL IT OUTAGE IMPACT FELTJBHT: PAYOUT UNCHANGED ODFL: STEADY LOW YIELDMAERSK: BACK TO PRE-RED SEA CRISIS LEVELSDSV: SURGINGHLAG: FUEL FOR THOUGHTF: ELECTRIC AVENUES TSLA: ELECTRIC AVENUES FDX: DUTCH DEBUTAAPL: AI BONANZAJBHT: PRESSURE BUILDSPLD: IN LINEWTC: HARMEDMFT: NEW HIGH XPO: MEXICAN WAVE
FDX: GLOBAL IT OUTAGE IMPACT FELTUPS: GLOBAL IT OUTAGE IMPACT FELTJBHT: PAYOUT UNCHANGED ODFL: STEADY LOW YIELDMAERSK: BACK TO PRE-RED SEA CRISIS LEVELSDSV: SURGINGHLAG: FUEL FOR THOUGHTF: ELECTRIC AVENUES TSLA: ELECTRIC AVENUES FDX: DUTCH DEBUTAAPL: AI BONANZAJBHT: PRESSURE BUILDSPLD: IN LINEWTC: HARMEDMFT: NEW HIGH XPO: MEXICAN WAVE
*The original story has been edited to include updates from Peel Ports*
The ports of Felixstowe and Tilbury have all been confirmed to be suffering from major IT outages preventing landside operations this morning. Destin8, a UK port community system shared between them, also incorporates the Port of Harwich and London Thamesport and Great Yarmouth.
A similar problem was reported at Poland’s Baltic Hub, formerly known as DCT Gdansk, which has reportedly requested customers to send containers its gates while it enacts contingency plans.
In a customer advisory, UK forwarder Woodland Group said a number of ports had been affected, “amongst them is the port of Felixstowe, where the processing, collecting and delivering of trailers is currently not possible while the Destin8 Port Community System that enables all sections of the maritime industry to facilitate the movement of cargo is also unavailable”.
Peel Ports told The Loadstar: “The Port of Liverpool’s connectivity to the Destin8 community messaging system was temporarily interrupted for a couple of hours early this morning, but this was fully restored by 9.45am.”
The chaos has been traced back to a faulty update in a piece of Microsoft cyber-security software designed to protect cloud networks, authored by Texas firm Crowdstrike.
The system pushes cyber-security updates to computers and server systems around the world, meaning that users logging on this morning have been presented with the dreaded ‘blue screen of death (BSOD),’ usually the fault of a major hardware failure.
The Texas firm says that the error is related to its Falcon Sensor product, and is working to revert back to a working update.
The problem is global, with affected users unable to reboot their systems in many cases, while banks have been unable to make payments. The London Stock Exchange has been unable to process trades this morning, and reports from around the world have airline staff hand-writing boarding cards for customers. Land-side operations at various shipping companies are also being affected.
A workaround for the problem posted on Twitter by a Crowdstrike employee are as follows:
However, concern is that with so many systems malfunctioning, crippled systems are unable to receive new updates, meaning that Microsoft cannot initiate a fix on a global scale.
Instead, the fix will need to be applied to every individual workstation to restore functionality, which could take weeks, posing a similar scenario to the one suffered by Maersk after the NotPetya ransomware attack of 2017, vaunted as the ‘most destructive cyberattack in history’ by tech publication Wired. Given the number of affected industries and the enormous number of affected systems, however, this outage may turn out to be more economically destructive than any of the major and much-feared cyberattacks Crowdstrike software is written to prevent.
Prestige Falcon Houthi attack could be deadliest so far, with 16 crew missing
What will stop ocean freight container spot rates reaching pandemic levels?
FMC halts Gemini alliance and demands more info from Maersk and Hapag
Have spot rates reached their peak? 'We're not out of the woods yet'
US East and Gulf Coast dockers ready to 'hit the streets' in 80 days
EXCLUSIVE: 'Unfair' IATA CASS rules put 'severe financial strain' on forwarders
Airlines say cargo operations 'severely affected' by outage
Ports hit by Microsoft outage as supply chain operators fear a rerun of NotPetya
Carriers getting choosy on what they carry – opting for lighter loads
IATA 'taking a sledgehammer to problem that needs a little tack hammer'
Almost no large box ships available for charter, so feeders are at a premium
CMA CGM reportedly behind order for 12 new 15,500 teu box ships
Intra-Asia services suffering as smaller box ships are diverted to long-haul trades
OOCL loses market share on Asia-EU, but soaring rates prop up top line
MSC's standalone Asia-North Europe services capture 9% market share
Electricals shipper cuts out forwarders in new B2B sales and distribution platform
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article