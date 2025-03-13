Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Cyber-attacks a bigger threat to cargo owners than cargo ships

cyberattack Photo 84215905 To © Leo Lintang Dreamstime.com
© Leo Lintang Dreamstime.com
By

A report this week revealed that shipping supply chains are being affected by an alarming number of cyber-attacks – but despite the geopolitics, cargo owners not shipowners should be the ones on the lookout, one expert told The Loadstar.

A survey by Thetius, CyberOwl, and HFW this week found 25% of respondents had no cyber-risk insurance – with a a further 42% unaware such a type of insurance even existed.

Attacks on shoreside offices and infrastructure ...

    Topics

    Cyber security CyberOwl Evergiven HFW Thetius

