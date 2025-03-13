By Charlie Bartlett technology editor 13/03/2025

A report this week revealed that shipping supply chains are being affected by an alarming number of cyber-attacks – but despite the geopolitics, cargo owners not shipowners should be the ones on the lookout, one expert told The Loadstar.

A survey by Thetius, CyberOwl, and HFW this week found 25% of respondents had no cyber-risk insurance – with a a further 42% unaware such a type of insurance even existed.

Attacks on shoreside offices and infrastructure ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN