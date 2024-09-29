By Alex Lennane 29/09/2024

Canada’s Maritime Employers’ Association (MEA) said yesterday that dockworkers have called a strike at the Port of Montreal, which will see two terminals closed from Monday morning at 7.00 am.

The MEA said it had received a strike notice from CUPE Local 375, that two Termont terminals (Viau and Maisonneuve Terminals) will not reopen until Thursday October 3 at 6.59am.

“As we learned of the specific demands via the media, we will review them before commenting further,” said the MEA.

“Any work stoppage at the Port of Montréal has major consequences.

“With cargo handled by Montréal longshore workers already down 24% since 2022, we have a joint responsibility to secure a signed collective agreement as soon as possible.”