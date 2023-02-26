Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

PB: The IPO drought wants to end

By

PITCHBOOK reports:

The IPO market remains dry, and a comeback to its pre-2022 glory will rely on a confluence of factors. Among them: a stabilized macroeconomic environment, more clarity on the direction of interest rates, greater alignment on pricing between buyers and sellers, and a company that leads the pack back onto the public exchanges.

When these factors converge, the return to public listings will likely be swift and explosive—when that may happen depends on who you ask.

Welcome back to The Weekend ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    IPO PitchBook Break-up DB Schenker Mr Hidden Lead Takeover Talk

    Most Read

    Container imports tumble at US ports, with the west coast hardest hit

    Digital brokers struggling as the market headwinds get stronger

    Containership lay-ups continue to spike as demand slump rolls on

    DSV wins – boom and bust with (sharp-eyed) Expeditors

    Carriers 'getting what they can, while they can' as rate declines persist

    Flexport and Shopify now plan to add airfreight to new shipping app

    Australian start-up Focus the latest casualty of box trade 'normalisation'

    Newbuild ULCV armada will bring challenges for carriers

    Carriers splash out as they aim to stand out from the crowd

    Better supply chain visibility means better decision-making, says Geodis

    Sale of logistics sites brings Maersk presence in Russia to an end

    IBS Software acquires Accenture Freight and Logistics Software

    Cosco intensifies drive into logistics with new Guangzhou sea-air facility

    Hamburg's Xmas bonus failed to appear as container throughput declined

    New cargo airline for South Africa will fill a wide gap in the market

    Not enough SAF for air cargo to hit net zero – carriers must find other routes