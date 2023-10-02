Panama Canal reduces daily transits further as drought continues

By Gavin van Marle 02/10/2023

So far, the impact of the Panama Canal restrictions has been limited to the container shipping sector, but the signs are becoming increasingly ominous. While it continues to prioritise container traffic, overall canal capacity is declining. Reuters reports that over the weekend the Panama Canal Authority revealed that the lack of rain had led it reduce the number of daily transits from 32 to 31, down from the 40 a day it would normally operate. This means only nine vessels a day will be able to use its neo-panamax locks, nominally able to transit vessels of up to 14,000 teu capacity, although the draught restrictions now in place mean they can’t be fully laden. In addition, 22 ships a day will be able use its panamax locks.