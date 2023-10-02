Panama Canal reduces daily transits further as drought continues

US ag exporters at most risk from Panama and Mississippi restrictions
Falling water levels continue to disrupt cargo traffic through the Panama Canal as well as ...
So far, the impact of the Panama Canal restrictions has been limited to the container shipping sector, but the signs are becoming increasingly ominous. While it continues to prioritise container traffic, overall canal capacity is declining. Reuters reports that over the weekend the Panama Canal Authority revealed that the lack of rain had led it reduce the number of daily transits from 32 to 31, down from the 40 a day it would normally operate. This means only nine vessels a day will be able to use its neo-panamax locks, nominally able to transit vessels of up to 14,000 teu capacity, although the draught restrictions now in place mean they can’t be fully laden. In addition, 22 ships a day will be able use its panamax locks.
Falling water levels continue to disrupt cargo traffic through the Panama Canal as well as ...
Out of 10 designated jetties for handling container vessels at Chittagong port, two remained vacant ...
Draught limits on vessels seeking passage through the Panama Canal continue to show an extensive ...
Factories in Bangladesh face supply chain delays after train services were suspended on Sunday as ...
For an airport that is supposed to be bowing out of the cargo business, Benito ...
Mundra Port, India’s top container handler, continues to grapple with cargo backlogs created during cyclone-related ...
The deteriorative effects of the latest ILWU strikes on the transpacific tradelane are clearly visible, ...
Container carriers operating to and from India seem to be rapidly losing the power to ...
Knights of Old parent enters administration, but sister firm Nelson is saved
EXCLUSIVE: UPS rumoured to have eyes on DB Schenker
Flexport fires CFO and HR VP, but sees need for a head of restructuring
'Peak season already over' as ocean freight rates collapse further
Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd offer their guides to 2024 ETS surcharges
News Podcast | Sept 2023 | FMC Chairman exclusive, container shipping forecast – and what next at Flexport?
150,000 empty containers stranded in Russia as trade imbalance grows
Manufacturing boom in India drives up intra-Asia freight rates
Rush for e-commerce capacity could trigger airfreight rate rise
Ahead of Ceva + Bolloré: enter the chopping board
Flexport invests in tech start-up that can cut out truck brokerage fees
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article