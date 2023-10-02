Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Panama Canal reduces daily transits further as drought continues

New Panama canal
By

So far, the impact of the Panama Canal restrictions has been limited to the container shipping sector, but the signs are becoming increasingly ominous. While it continues to prioritise container traffic, overall canal capacity is declining. Reuters reports that over the weekend the Panama Canal Authority revealed that the lack of rain had led it reduce the number of daily transits from 32 to 31, down from the 40 a day it would normally operate. This means only nine vessels a day will be able to use its neo-panamax locks, nominally able to transit vessels of up to 14,000 teu capacity, although the draught restrictions now in place mean they can’t be fully laden. In addition, 22 ships a day will be able use its panamax locks.

Read more...

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Congestion indigestion Panama Canal Authority Route canal work CMA CGM Container freight rates Container xChange Cyclones India-North America Mundra Port peak season surcharge Pipavav Port

    Most Read

    Knights of Old parent enters administration, but sister firm Nelson is saved

    EXCLUSIVE: UPS rumoured to have eyes on DB Schenker

    Flexport fires CFO and HR VP, but sees need for a head of restructuring

    'Peak season already over' as ocean freight rates collapse further

    Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd offer their guides to 2024 ETS surcharges

    News Podcast | Sept 2023 | FMC Chairman exclusive, container shipping forecast – and what next at Flexport?

    150,000 empty containers stranded in Russia as trade imbalance grows

    Manufacturing boom in India drives up intra-Asia freight rates

    Rush for e-commerce capacity could trigger airfreight rate rise

    Ahead of Ceva + Bolloré: enter the chopping board

    Flexport invests in tech start-up that can cut out truck brokerage fees

    What do you call 250 DSV-ers in one room?

    FedEx unfazed as USPS and Amazon drop some peak surcharges

    Analysis: Flexport in flux – it's even 'more fascinating to watch' now

    Auto strike goes up a notch but US supply chains yet to feel major impact

    Air Canada Cargo drops order for 777Fs as turbulence hits the market