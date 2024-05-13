OX: Live tracking; Big Blue's mixed Q1; and a box of magic
A little touch here, a little touch there
Container Trade Statistics released its March data and thus we finally have a benchmark number for Q1 market growth in terms of ocean volumes.
And the picture among carriers and forwarders that so far reported is varied.
On the carrier side, the largest volume gain so far was recorded by Japan’s ONE while on the forwarding side, none of the big ones grew as much as the market, which might be an indication again that independent, flexible forwarders are ...
Asia-Europe ocean trades a nightmare scenario – 'unless you're a carrier'
Flexport under fire as Peloton claims 'unfair D&D fees' cost it millions
News Podcast | May 2024 | Container shipping: a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma
A 'carrier-controlled market' as spot rates rise and capacity tightens
Maersk raises surcharges as Red Sea risk expands and costs mount
Heavy speculation in China’s container shipping futures as Gaza War drags on
Capacity problems loom as transhipment boxes clog major West Med hubs
Blockbuster DB Schenker sale in a tight spot
Contract logistics the star performer for DHL, but weak rates take a toll
Analysis: As Shopify tumbles, distress mounts at Flexport
Canadian government invokes 'red tape rule' to prevent rail strike
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article