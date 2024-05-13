By Ruben Huber 13/05/2024

Container Trade Statistics released its March data and thus we finally have a benchmark number for Q1 market growth in terms of ocean volumes.

And the picture among carriers and forwarders that so far reported is varied.

On the carrier side, the largest volume gain so far was recorded by Japan’s ONE while on the forwarding side, none of the big ones grew as much as the market, which might be an indication again that independent, flexible forwarders are ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN