Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / OOCL update – container shipping health check

Pulse
ID 15021909 © Levente Gyori | Dreamstime.com
By

Benign container shipping trends – from a low revenue base of 2023* – can be spotted in the preliminary, headline numbers released by Cosco-owned OOCL yesterday, 7 October, you could well argue.

(*As well as Q3 20 and Q3 19, for that matter, on the same basis – more below.)

But how bullish was this opening update from Asia?

Breathe.

Despite the headline story of skyrocketing revenue growth of +73.7% in Q3 24 against one year earlier, a more granular look at OOCL’s interims…

… ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    OOCL Cosco courting judgment Demurrage & Detention Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) Ocean Shipping Reform Act (OSRA22) Samsung Electronics America

    Most read news

    Box lines declare force majeure as White House defends ILA

    Talks rumoured to be underway after USMX urged ILA back to the table

    Airlines scramble to avoid Middle East airspace as missiles fly

    Port strike will see 60 more ships at anchor this week and rates rising

    Kuehne CEO Paul against DSV's M&A and 'two of a kind' syndrome

    US ports re-open as ILA and USMX extend master contract - and negotiations - to January

    Another round of staff lay-offs at Flexport

    Vessel bunching on USEC slow to clear, as ILA shapes new 'strategy'

    Deutsche Bahn supervisory board approves DSV bid for DB Schenker

    East coast containership logjam builds as vessels steam in

    Shippers brace for extra costs as carriers invoke force majeure

    Here’s how the DSV-Schenker integration favours Schenker

    Why I’ll miss the ‘defiantly brazen’ Schenker 

    Strike swell hits transatlantic rates – transpac shippers hold their breath

    Tight capacity and rates surge could mean you must 'pay to play' in airfreight as strike continues

    Amazon offers capacity on Prime Air – including charters