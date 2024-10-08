Mærsk Line shoots to the bottom of earnings/teu league
Carriers’ unit earnings tell the story
Benign container shipping trends – from a low revenue base of 2023* – can be spotted in the preliminary, headline numbers released by Cosco-owned OOCL yesterday, 7 October, you could well argue.
(*As well as Q3 20 and Q3 19, for that matter, on the same basis – more below.)
But how bullish was this opening update from Asia?
Breathe.
Despite the headline story of skyrocketing revenue growth of +73.7% in Q3 24 against one year earlier, a more granular look at OOCL’s interims…
… ...
