Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / ONE enjoys huge profit rise - with every eastbound transpac ship full

MAERSK: SURGINGMAERSK: CLIENTS NOT EXPECTED TO PAY MORE FOR GEMINIMAERSK: NO GXO APPETITEMAERSK: 'NOT FULLY SATISFIED YET' MAERSK: 'GEMINI DESIGN' MAERSK: GEMINI NETWORK MOVING PARTSMAERSK: CAPITAL RETURNSMAERSK: CONSOLIDATION ON THE RADARMAERSK: CONF CALLWTC: BACK UPDHL: SUPPLY CHAIN LEADS BUT FORWARDING LAGSDSV: BOND PACKAGECAT: INVENTORY RANGECAT: CHINA STIMULUS VIEWCAT: SLUGGISH CYCLE HITSCHRW: STRONG INTERIMSDHL: GUIDANCE UPDATEXPO: EARNINGS BEAT VALUE ALIGNMENTXPO: MORE ON ELASTICITY OF DEMAND VS PRICEXPO: DIVESTMENT ON THE RADAR

MAERSK: SURGINGMAERSK: CLIENTS NOT EXPECTED TO PAY MORE FOR GEMINIMAERSK: NO GXO APPETITEMAERSK: 'NOT FULLY SATISFIED YET' MAERSK: 'GEMINI DESIGN' MAERSK: GEMINI NETWORK MOVING PARTSMAERSK: CAPITAL RETURNSMAERSK: CONSOLIDATION ON THE RADARMAERSK: CONF CALLWTC: BACK UPDHL: SUPPLY CHAIN LEADS BUT FORWARDING LAGSDSV: BOND PACKAGECAT: INVENTORY RANGECAT: CHINA STIMULUS VIEWCAT: SLUGGISH CYCLE HITSCHRW: STRONG INTERIMSDHL: GUIDANCE UPDATEXPO: EARNINGS BEAT VALUE ALIGNMENTXPO: MORE ON ELASTICITY OF DEMAND VS PRICEXPO: DIVESTMENT ON THE RADAR

dreamstime_xs_191733280
ID 191733280 © Sheila Fitzgerald | Dreamstime.com
By

Japanese container line ONE today reported its 2Q 2024 interim results that showed huge increases in profitability on the back of increased volumes and tightened supply, that saw vessel utilisation levels consistently at 90%-plus levels.

The carrier recorded a second quarter revenue of $3.54bn with volumes up 7% to just over 3.3m teu across all its trades, while profits soared – second quarter EBITDA of just under $2.4bn was some 447% higher year-on-year, while its 2Q 24 EBIT figure of $1.87bn was a staggering 5.916% up on the $31m EBIT in the second quarter of 2023.

The carrier said much of the improved performance was “driven by consistent consumer demand and an early peak season in July and August.

“In addition, early shipments in the North America trade are in response to potential supply chain disruptions,” it added.

This was shown in its vessel utilisation figures on the headhaul legs of the transpacific and Asia-Europe trades – on the eastbound transpacific trade its vessels were 100% full during the quarter and carried 730,000 in the three months, compared to 706,000 teu last year, which represented a 95% utilisation level.

Meanwhile, on the Asia-Europe westbound leg, it carried 451,000 teu in the second quarter of this year, compared to 434,000 teu last year, representing utilisation levels of 97% and 92% respectively.

As a result, it has revised its full-year forecast for 2024, with net profit guidance now expected to be $3.095bn, up from the $2.745bn previously advised.

This came despite increased fuel costs year-on-year. While bunker prices remained relatively flat – up just $20 per tonne year-on-year – its fuel consumption increased 12% due to the longer routings around the Cape of Good Hope.

“In addition to the current geopolitical situation, the industry faces added uncertainty around the final outcome of the USA elections and USEC port labour situation,” chief executive Jeremy Nixon said.

“ONE will continue to closely monitor evolving macro conditions and maintain an agile and effective control of its global operations and customer service delivery performance, including a successful launch of the new Premier Alliance east-west network from January,” he added.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Asia-Europe Ocean Network Express The Purse Strings Transpacific Asia-US east coast Calculating Capacity Congestion indigestion Sea-Intellignce US east coast port strike

    Most read news

    Carriers may have 'overshot' on capacity and will need to blank more sailings

    Trump second term would pose a 'destructive risk to the container market'

    Four arrested in Poland following claims Russia shipped explosive parcels

    Port of Montreal set for new strike at TerMont terminals tomorrow

    Could this five-in-one collapsible container finally be the game-changer?

    Surprise meets Virgin Atlantic Cargo's 'bizarre' daily cargo flight to Brussels

    CMA CGM offers discount vouchers to fill ships out of India as exports dip

    CMA CGM braces for an even greater financial hit from French windfall tax

    Insights for 2025 procurement planning

    Asia Pacific airfreight market on the up, despite manufacturing slowdown

    Customs clearance the main bottleneck at Mexican ports as traffic builds

    Open tender set to launch to find new operator for Chittagong box terminal

    Europe sees booming pharma air logistics, but needs regulatory consistency  

    Jacob David joins Etihad Cargo to lead product innovation

    Wan Hai and Cosco step up box ship 'arms race' with more newbuild orders

    OceanX: 'DSV vs Kuehne' revisited...awaiting Mærsk 