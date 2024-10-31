By Gavin van Marle 31/10/2024

Japanese container line ONE today reported its 2Q 2024 interim results that showed huge increases in profitability on the back of increased volumes and tightened supply, that saw vessel utilisation levels consistently at 90%-plus levels.

The carrier recorded a second quarter revenue of $3.54bn with volumes up 7% to just over 3.3m teu across all its trades, while profits soared – second quarter EBITDA of just under $2.4bn was some 447% higher year-on-year, while its 2Q 24 EBIT figure of $1.87bn was a staggering 5.916% up on the $31m EBIT in the second quarter of 2023.

The carrier said much of the improved performance was “driven by consistent consumer demand and an early peak season in July and August.

“In addition, early shipments in the North America trade are in response to potential supply chain disruptions,” it added.

This was shown in its vessel utilisation figures on the headhaul legs of the transpacific and Asia-Europe trades – on the eastbound transpacific trade its vessels were 100% full during the quarter and carried 730,000 in the three months, compared to 706,000 teu last year, which represented a 95% utilisation level.

Meanwhile, on the Asia-Europe westbound leg, it carried 451,000 teu in the second quarter of this year, compared to 434,000 teu last year, representing utilisation levels of 97% and 92% respectively.

As a result, it has revised its full-year forecast for 2024, with net profit guidance now expected to be $3.095bn, up from the $2.745bn previously advised.

This came despite increased fuel costs year-on-year. While bunker prices remained relatively flat – up just $20 per tonne year-on-year – its fuel consumption increased 12% due to the longer routings around the Cape of Good Hope.

“In addition to the current geopolitical situation, the industry faces added uncertainty around the final outcome of the USA elections and USEC port labour situation,” chief executive Jeremy Nixon said.

“ONE will continue to closely monitor evolving macro conditions and maintain an agile and effective control of its global operations and customer service delivery performance, including a successful launch of the new Premier Alliance east-west network from January,” he added.