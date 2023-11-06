OceanX wrap: Economy, numbers, unicorns, lessons
Round-up
Greetings from Singapore! I am still not a fan of this place, maybe because it’s too small and too clean – me being German living in Switzerland… – or because it always takes a few days to acclimatise and I stop sweating…
In any case, it’s a country that brings together some impressive people on a small footprint. Be that a) local players that have been going through rising costs and tough competition but prevailed; b) or some of the best ...
Job cuts inevitable as the 'wheels have fallen off' for global forwarders
VGM container weight mis-declaration 'rampant at most ports', say forwarders
Maersk reports poor Q3, expects more losses, cuts jobs
Suez Canal fee hikes set to add to the pressure on Asia-Europe carriers
Airfreight rates out of China soar, driven by e-commerce and restocking
ONE forecasts operating loss after it saw Q2 profits sink
Threat to contract rates as carriers fail to boost spot market prices
Book a slot for Panama Canal transit as protests add to low water delays
'Daylight robbery' – Fury at huge hike in terminal fees by DP World Australia
Amazon sees income skyrocket after fulfilment network restructure
Dockers set to refuse to handle Tesla cars at major Swedish ports
Polar Air Cargo fraud scandal: forwarder set to change plea to guilty
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article