OceanX wrap: To make ends meet
Pay attention
On the road as usual, having good time as so often is the case when I travel, another week of data is behind us and comes today alongside my separate take on China.
Enjoy!
––>TRADE
All eyes are, inevitably, on US consumer spending this holiday season while elsewhere, Indonesia’s growth is slowing.
China’s investments really come at scale.
By the way, are problems mounting for Europe’s socialists?
––>OCEAN
The shipping outlook remains bleak, shipping stocks keep being under pressure: it looks like it’s a ...
Round-up
It’s all going to change, plus ca change
Toss the coin, fingers crossed
Do consumers care about green supply chains?
Ready to go
Change of strategy as a more 'hawkish' Maersk raids the charter market
Larger forwarders losing air freight market share to smaller rivals
Ocean carriers are driving the rates race to the bottom – 'they're all at it'
MSC and Maersk unwind transatlantic fleets as rates hit new low
HMM workers protest against 'hasty sale' to 'mid-sized concerns'
Hapag-Lloyd still making money, but faces challenges unless rates improve
East coast dockers' union signals strike before contract talks start
2023 challenging for air cargo, say industry leaders – but what's next?
No staff cuts at Yang Ming – 'it would be too harsh to lay off employees now'
Financial battering for DHL GF in Q3 – 'but we expected that'
Viasea Shipping plans hydrogen-powered containerships
GRIs trigger Asia-Europe spot rate jump, but can carriers hold the line?
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article