OceanX wrap: WCI at -0.36% now – remember 'the floor is here'?
Trendy
Another essential weekly wrap follows today, as the first 30 days of Q4 23 have gone already – while my take on the topic of the week in shipping is published in a separate column here.
Now enjoy what you may have missed in the past seven days!
––>TRADE
US economy with crazy strong Q3 numbers… consumers keep spending… hard to understand that anymore, unless you trust some valuable nuggets on the Great Shift from UPS CEO Carol Tomé last week (read ...
Gloomy outlook for container shipping – and not just for 2024
MSC and Maersk 'decouple' their fleets, ready to go their separate ways
Weak market pushes THE Alliance to suspend two more major loops
DSV 'won't be distracted' by huge logistics project in Saudi Arabia
...that Danish takeover of DB Schenker – 'Nooooo Waaaay'
Transpacific volumes bounce back as consumers carry on spending
Liner hopes for spot rate hikes dampened by 'a sea of red ink'
Market volatility sees forwarders shy away from long-term deals
Discipline + NEOM: Kuehne comfortably wins over DSV
DSV falls behind in airfreight as it tries to maintain profit
Kuehne + Nagel profits halve in Q3 – but 'we gained market share'
