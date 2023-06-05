OceanX: German decline, tech sarcasm &... peak season, what peak season?
In the doghouse
The quote of the week over coffee during a sunny Monday morning on my office terrace was certainly: “Once your costs are up it is really hard to get them down again… actually, it’s impossible.“
(And this is part of the current narrative: slowing volumes and declining margins bite, projects shine and west coast negotiations turn sour.)
Cost and efficiency remain a key subject for many in the forwarding industry as a weak Q2 23 is almost coming ...
