OceanX: Strik...in' short (as we expected); DSV masterclass; MSC’s M&A green-lighted
And the fun soon begins with earnings season
China is back after Golden Week and the markets on our radar seem to continue to be slightly messy, but ocean rates keep trending down.
And we got some mixed trade outlook from the World Trade Organisation (WTO). It’s good, only if you look at growth figures in isolation.
Elsewhere
The Gemini members Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd start to implement the Cape version of their new product from February 2025, so… hopes for an end of the Cape deviation ...
Looming 'indefinite' strike set for the Port of Montreal as tensions rise
Gemini warns of 'meltdown' when Suez reopens
Forwarders on the hook for millions following Debenhams collapse
Shippers to opt for direct port calls over speed of service, predicts MSC's Soren Toft
Fallout from hurricanes a greater concern than strikes, say forwarders
Spot rates ex-Asia still falling, despite USEC congestion, with more blanks
Flexible airfreight must find balanced traffic flows to keep networks in tact
Air cargo spot rates hit 2024 peak, while Vietnam becomes a hotspot
The cost of 'going green' could render deepsea shipping 'too expensive'
Soaring airfreight rates see Dhaka cargo being moved via China
